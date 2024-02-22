"She's been through so much": Fans praise Emilia Clarke being awarded an MBE for brain injury charity

Best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by Prince William on February 21.

An MBE is the third highest ranking order of the British Empire level, following a CBE and an OBE.

The award was presented to the actress alongside her mom, Jennifer Clarke, for their work on co-founding SameYou, a charity for brain injury recovery. As per the Independent, the 37-year-old actress almost died of a brain hemorrhage at 25. As per the mother-daughter duo, they founded the charity after Emilia Clarke survived two brain hemorrhages.

"You spend a month in hospital, every day they tell you you're going to die. And then you go home, and you have to live with that. I found that incredibly difficult, and my family found it incredibly difficult."

She also added;

"You are so taken care of, and so supported, and then you are let out into the world. And it seems terrifying, and you feel like you are ill-equipped to be a normal person again because you have just been told that you are going to die every three seconds."

Redditors took to Faux Moi's post to react to the mother-daughter receiving the accolade.

While talking about the honors ceremony held at Windsor Castle, Emilia Clarke joked that she thought her mother was about to ask the prince if he could be on the board of trustees of their charity.

"It is wonderful to see recognition of their work to support others in need" say fans about Emilia Clarke

Many fans took to Faux Moi's comment section to celebrate Emilia Clarke receiving an MBE. While some said that the actor deserves all the recognition for her work at the charity, others bashed the British monarchy.

Fans joked about how the prince should bow before Emilia since she played the role of a queen in the Game of Thrones series.

While talking about the charity, she said that she enjoys working with her mother and the charity exists because of all the work her mother does.

Some other people receiving recognition in the ceremony include Labour MP Dame Siobhain McDonagh, for political and public service; director Betsy Gregory, who received an OBE, and Lydia Otter, who received an MBE for her services to people with autism in Oxfordshire.

Emilia Clarke is all set to perform the leading role in An Ideal Wife, based on Oscar Wilde's wife, Constance Lloyd.

