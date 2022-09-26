Olivia Wilde inheritance and net worth explored amid Don’t Worry Darling controversy

Olivia Wilde, the director of Don’t Worry Darling, has been in the news for a while now about some controversies surrounding her and the movie. The tension between her and the lead actor Florence Pugh was a hot topic as a lot of people from the set spoke about how the two had a heated argument on the set in January 2021.

Later, the news of the director not having a good relationship with most of the stars on set also became the talk of the town. All in all, the road to the movie's release has not been smooth for Olivia.

While the movie is now doing well in theaters, many are wondering if Olivia is a multi-millionaire as she happens to be the daughter of the famous journalist and editor, Andrew Cockburn.

Will Olivia Wilde inherit a significant fortune? Net worth of the actor and director explored

Wilde made her debut in 2003 when she featured in six episodes of Skin. She was later given her first big acting gig when she was cast for The Girl Next Door. At the beginning of her career, she also played Remy Hadley on the super hit show House. However, 2010-2011 proved to be the most lucrative years for the actress as she starred in two of her biggest movies till date: Tron: Legacy and In Time.

At the same time, she continued doing many acting projects over the years, but soon, she decided to become a director for the movie Don’t Worry Darling. Although the movie production began in 2019, the release date was postponed due to the pandemic. However, the film finally made its release on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Having earned her major fortune through acting gigs, she has also inherited a large amount of money from her parents. Olivia’s father, Andrew Cockburn, is a popular journalist and editor, while her mother, Leslie Cockburn, is also an award-winning journalist and documentary filmmaker.

Hence, the large fortune from the parents and her own hard-earned money makes Olivia’s net worth more than $25 million as of 2022.

Her assets included a $2.3 million property in Los Angeles that she bought in 2011, which she sold off after two years. During her 10 year marriage to Jason Sudeikis, the couple also purchased a few properties in and around Brooklyn and Silver Lake.

- Olivia Wilde on Jason Sudeikis “To try to sabotage that [DWD] was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I’m not easily distracted. But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.” - Olivia Wilde on Jason Sudeikis https://t.co/U8Rf1vIW9E

Olivia Wilde has also earned a lot from the music videos where she was featured. These music videos include Drake’s Nice for What and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Dark Necessities. Apart from directing Don’t Worry Darling, she has also worked as a director for films like Free Hugs, Wake Up, and Booksmart.

Olivia and her personal life: Details explored

Olivia Wilde, originally named Olivia Jane Cockburn, is an American actress and director who was born on March 10, 1984. Inspired by author Oscar Wilde, she later changed her name to Olivia Wilde as she was accepted into New York’s Bard College. However, she deferred her admission into the college in favor of trying to pursue acting. She ultimately enrolled in the Dublin Gaiety School of Acting, where she continued to study for her selected degree.

On the relationship front, Olivia was married to Jason for 10 years. The couple started dating in 2011 and got separated in 2020. Together, they share two children, a son named Otis (8) and a daughter named Daisy (5). The duo is currently fighting for the custody of their children in the New York Family Court.

- Olivia Wilde talking about the Rumor internet created of her "leaving Jason Sudeikis for Harry Styles". "The complete horseshit idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate. Our relationship was over long before I met Harry" - Olivia Wilde talking about the Rumor internet created of her "leaving Jason Sudeikis for Harry Styles". https://t.co/DoONL8k0Ys

In other news, amidst the controversies surrounding the movie, the director is reportedly dating singer Harry Styles, the lead protagonist of Don’t Worry Darling.

