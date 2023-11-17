“She’s whatever gets her likes and $$”: Kim Kardashian posing as a man for GQ Men of the Year cover gets trolled online

Kim Kardashian has been featured on GQ's cover page as part of its 2023 Men of the Year covers. She has been named GQ's Tycoon of the Year as her clothing line, Skims, recently launched a men's line.

In the cover shot of the popular magazine, Kim can be seen wearing an oversized suit jacket, pinstripe white button-down shirt, and tie, with a bag of Cheetos in her hand.

Her posing as a man for a men's magazine was trolled online, and many people believed that the billionaire would do whatever to get her likes and money. One such comment read:

"She's whatever gets her likes and $$."

"You are not a man": Netizens to Kim Kardashian

On the cover of the 2023 edition, Kim Kardashian talks about her father Robert Kardashian, and how he continues to inspire her and her work. Despite Kim's reasons to be spotted as a man for the magazine cover, many netizens pointed out that she's not a man and is not fit to be on the cover.

Here are some of the reactions explored:

Jens Grede, the Skims co-founder, told the magazine:

"Kim is the Michael Jordan of the influencer generation. Many 19-year olds who never watch Jordan play and don't play basketball themselves wear Air Jordan sneakers every day. Maybe you don't watch The Kardashians every single week, but you're a Skims customer."

Kim Kardashian's Skims Men is a new offering and has partnered as the official underwear of the NBA. She believes that men also have many insecurities, whether they talk about them or not, just like women and use shapewear to smooth their figures. She also said that she wanted men to find out the hype about shapewear.

She also points out that her love for menswear comes from her childhood memories when she'd often play in her father, Robert Kardashian's designer belts, suits, and ties.