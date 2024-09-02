On September 2, 2024, Ice Spice drew attention during a livestream where she appeared with Tylil James. While he recited a prayer, she was allegedly seen holding up a sign associated with the devil, raising eyebrows given her previous accusations of Satan worship.

He said:

“Lord thank you so much for bringing this amazing group together right now with this amazing stream and amazing team. We are all from the same place… Thank you so much for bringing us together, and I pray that you allow us to grow.”

As he ended his prayer by saying Amen, Ice Spice made a hand symbol that seemingly resembled horns, which have commonly been associated with Satan.

The livestream moment was captured by many, including X user @FearedBuck who amassed over 11 million views on the social networking site.

Internet users have since taken to discussing the viral moment, with many opining that her behavior was insensitive. One netizen said:

The Deli singer received immense backlash online with some saying:

“The industry a scary place,” an X user said.

“They don’t even be hiding it no more,” another platform user commented.

“She’s a demonic ho and this proves it. I been told you guys this since the Super Bowl. Sold her soul for clout,” a netizen commented.

Ice Spice accompanied Taylor Swift to the February 2024 Super Bowl’s Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers game. Many noticed that the former was wearing an upside-down religious cross and also allegedly making Satanic gestures during the game. Internet users opined that her cross necklace represented worshipping the devil.

Meanwhile, other reactions to her recent livestream appearance read:

“All that prayer just to start cursing after lol,” an X user said.

“She threw up the Baphomet sign while mocking the prayer. She knows what she’s doing,” another platform user said.

“This should wrap it up for the ones who don’t believe that the industry is runner by demons. Shorty can’t even sit still in a prayer. Her demon not allowing it. Keep worshipping this. Like lil uzi vert (Lucifer) said “ya’ll coming w me,”” a netizen said.

Following her Super Bowl appearance, Ice Spice claimed that she received the necklace as a gift from Playboi Carti. Meanwhile, other reactions read:

“This is so disrespectful,” an X user said.

“That prayer went through one ear and came out the other,” another internet user said.

Andrew Tate among other netizens has criticized Ice Spice for allegedly worshipping the devil

Following her controversial Super Bowl outfit in February, Andrew Tate appeared on the Fresh and Fit podcast to seemingly put the singer on blast.

“She is wearing an upside-down cross. The Matrix has made her famous. Nobody knows why. It's certainly not because of talent. And she's wearing Balenciaga, too. And she's wearing Balenciaga, which we know. Child molesters. Which are child molesters. And she's making devil symbols. What kind of clue are you looking for if those aren't the clues you need?" he said.

For those uninitiated, Tylil James is a popular TikTok star and YouTube personality best known for his ThetylilShow Live channel which has amassed nearly 200,000 subscribers. He initially went viral after creating a parody video of the viral Academy Awards moment where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.

Ice Spice had not publicly addressed the alleged Satan-worshipping claims at the time of writing this article.

