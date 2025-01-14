"She was watering Tristan's lies": Internet reacts as Yvette Nicole Brown calls out Khloe Kardashian over Karen Bass criticism 

In a recent post on Instagram made on January 13, 2024, Yvette Nicole Brown called out Khloe Kardashian highlighting the excessive water use by the family during the 2022 Los Angeles droughts. Sharing a post from 2022 by Rolling Stone titled “Kardashians among LA’s worst water wasters, using 333,000 gallons over county limit in June,” Yvette Nicole Brown said:

“This is from 2022 when Los Angeles was in the midst of a drought. Every citizen was asked to conserve for the good of everyone else. Y'know because of fires? This is how some citizens responded to the ask. Is THIS a joke @khloekardashian?”

The post by Yvette Nicole Brown came in just after Khloe Kardashian slammed the Los Angeles Mayor, Karen Bass where she called her a “joke.” As soon as Brown’s post slamming Khloe Kardashian went viral on social media, the netizens poured in a variety of responses.

An Instagram account, @TheShadeRoom posted Yvette Nicole Brown’s message for Khloe, to which, another social media user responded and said:

“She was watering Tristan's lies.”

X users bashed Khloe as Yvette Nicole Brown highlights the 2022 water issue: Reactions and details explored. (Image via Instagram)

Others also sided with Yvette Nicole Brown’s thoughts on Khloe and said:

X users bashed Khloe Kardashian as Yvette Nicole Brown highlights the 2022 water issue: Reactions and details explored. (Image via Instagram)

X users bashed Khloe Kardashian as Yvette Nicole Brown highlights the 2022 water issue: Reactions and details explored. (Image via Instagram)

X users bashed Khloe as Yvette Nicole Brown highlights the 2022 water issue: Reactions and details explored. (Image via Instagram)

X users bashed Khloe as Yvette Nicole Brown highlights the 2022 water issue: Reactions and details explored. (Image via Instagram)

X users bashed Khloe as Yvette Nicole Brown highlights the 2022 water issue: Reactions and details explored. (Image via Instagram)

X users bashed Khloe as Yvette Nicole Brown highlights the 2022 water issue: Reactions and details explored. (Image via Instagram)

“I stand by YOU Chief Crowley!!!!”: Khloe Kardashian’s post about Mayour Bass explored as Yvette Nicole Brown slamming the former goes viral

As Yvette Nicole’s post about Khloe went viral on social media, it is worth noting that her comments came shortly after Kardashian slammed Mayor Bass, and called her “a joke.” Sharing L.A. Fire Chief Kristin Crowley’s thoughts about budget cuts, and how the fire department’s effectiveness has dropped due to the same, Khloe wrote:

"I stand by YOU Chief Crowley!!!! You spoke the truth and you had tears in your eyes because I can tell you didn't even want to say that but it was THE TRUTH!!!! Thank you for being honest @losangelesfiredepartment Chief Crowley. Mayor Bas, you are a joke!!!!"

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, the devastating Los Angeles wildfires of January 2025 began on January 7, primarily in the Pacific Palisades area. As per the New York Post, investigations suggest that the Palisades Fire may have reignited from remnants of a New Year's Eve blaze caused by fireworks, which, despite being extinguished, were rekindled by strong winds six days later.

Furthermore, People Magazine reported that while thousands of buildings were burnt, 24 people lost their lives, and thousands became homeless. As the fire department and authorities continue to extinguish the fire and take control of the devastation, social media users are constantly pouring their views on the matter.

On the other hand, Khloe Kardashian has remained silent on the comments by Brown, as she has not yet responded to the allegations made by the actress.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback