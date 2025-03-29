"She went from stealing your man to aligning your chakras"—Zack Peter reacts to Rachel Leviss' new career as a "professional sound healer"

Podcaster Zack Peter recently reacted to TV personality Rachel Leviss' new career as a "professional sound healer.” He recently took to X on March 29 to talk about the same thing. He said in the video:

“Remember Rachel Raquel Leviss…? Well, now she goes by Rachel Elle, and she's a sound bath healer. She went from sealing your man to aligning your chakras…”

Here, Peter seemingly referred to the time when Leviss allegedly had an affair with Tom Sandoval, the American TV personality. As per Today’s March 8, 2023, report, on March 3 of the same year, long-time partners Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix publicly separated following the scandal. Rumors had it that Sandoval cheated on Madix with their Vanderpump co-star Rachel Leviss.

Peter's video on Rachel's career change was uploaded after she posted a video of herself practicing sound bath, a kind of meditative exercise. On March 23, Rachel Leviss wrote in the caption:

“So grateful to hold space for healing and stepping into the role of a professional sound healer… Here’s to growth and new beginnings!!”

Zack Peter opened up about Rachel Leviss as the latter announced the start of her healing journey

During the same X video, quoting Leviss’ Instagram video, Zack Peter further said that:

“She said, Gwyneth Patrick, give me one of your jade eggs, and I'm gonna heal some demons... Now, don't be fooled by the rocks that she's got.. She is still suing Tom Sandoval and Ariana Maddox…”

He continued, talking about the lawsuit filed by Leviss:

"Their trial date is set for this November.. Now, if you remember, she was having an affair with Tom Sandoval, and then Ariana Maddox... said, you're dead to me, because you were my friend.. My sister, my soulmate...”

Peter continued talking about the incident:

“And then Rachel said, no... that's an invasion of privacy… And revenge p*rn, let's take it to Judge Judy… And so now November is when the trial is set, and we'll find out if it was… all the things that she's suing them for..”

Now, as per NBC’s March 1, 2024 report, Rachel Leviss filed a complaint against Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix on Thursday, February 27, alleging that they were involved in creating and distributing revenge p*rn against her after the alleged infidelity incident.

The Bravo alum also charged the former couple with deliberate mental distress, breach of privacy, and eavesdropping. Meanwhile, Peter then concluded:

“My point is, she seems happy…. And you know what, if she's happy and she can make other people happy with sounds.. I'm here for it… You do you, girl."

For a while now, Rachel Leviss has been working as a sound bath healer. She posted on Instagram in October 2024 about reportedly leading her first group sound bath during a self-facilitated renewal retreat for her recovery group.

She then added in the video that the pressure to perform flawlessly was much reduced because all 20 attendees were friends she made during her rehabilitation a year and a half ago.

Meanwhile, as per the same Today report, the scandal reportedly started when Sandoval's phone fell out of his pocket as he was performing with his cover band on March 1, 2023. After picking it up, Madix allegedly "found s*xually explicit videos of Leviss."

Following the incident, Rachel Leviss filed a lawsuit against Madix and Sandoval. The lawsuit claimed that Sandoval allegedly "recorded these videos without her knowledge or consent in or around February 2023."

