“It’s been done to women for decades” - Zack Peter calls out Jason Isaacs over "double standards for men" comments on viral White Lotus n*de scene

Blogger Zack Peter recently called out Harry Potter actor Jason Isaacs over his "double standards for men" comments on the viral White Lotus n*de scene.

Ad

In an X video on March 17, Peter said:

“I appreciate you standing up for all men, good for you, you know, pre-brother, but like, at the same time, let's not make it seem like it's unfair to men and that this isn't being done to women because it's been done to women for decades now…”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Condemning the comment some more, he further said:

“Women in Hollywood have been very much objectified for many, many years.. The way our culture has objectified women and made them participate in n*de scenes since the dawn of time, full frontal male nudity is new.”

The video came after actor Jason Isaacs refused to talk about his full frontal n*de scene which was shown in the March 16 The White Lotus. Speaking about his full frontal sequence in the HBO series, Isaacs appeared in a March 17 interview with Fox News. He claimed that the host wouldn't have asked the same question to a woman, referring to it as a "double standard for men."

Ad

Zack Peter condemned Jason Isaacs's recent comment

Further condemning Jason Isaacs comment, Zack Peter said:

“Listen, as somebody that doesn't need a prosthetic, I do appreciate the sentiment that he's putting out here… And guys get to use prosthetics now… I'm not trying to say it's right either way, but like, let's not make it seem like women are treated more fairly than men when it's just a shift in the pendulum, right?”

Ad

He then claimed that it has been done to women for ages in Hollywood. Stating the same, he continued:

"Men are just now finally getting a little taste of what it's like. But listen, I am out of it. If Patrick's comfortable showing us his butt on the white lotus, like our Lucas Gage in season one, like, if guys are cool with it, then like, I'm not mad…”

Ad

Peter's X video followed Jason Isaacs’s March 17 Fox interview, when he asserted that he was unwilling to discuss whether or not he used prosthetics for the n*ked scene. He further questioned if the same question would be posed to a female actress.

Ad

When questioned about the n*de scene, Jason appeared even more agitated. He asked if the host would have asked the same question, had it been a woman in place of Isaacs. When the host said she would, Jason said:

“You would not. If Mikey Madison comes on, would you ask her if that was her real parts? Or Margaret Qualley comes on. I don't think you would. I have watched all the interviews and no one has ever asked them about their body parts.”

Ad

In a similar situation on CBS Mornings on Friday, March 14, Jason Isaacs was asked if he had decided to wear a prosthetic p*nis for the bold scene. He then discussed the unfairness of being questioned about his n*de scene with hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil, and Nate Burleson.

Ad

Stating the same, he said:

"Because the Best Actress this year was Mikey Madison at the Oscars, and I don’t see anybody discussing her vulva, which is on [screen] all the time.. I think it’s interesting that there’s a double standard for men.”

The White Lotus season 3 is now streaming on HBO, with one episode released every Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback