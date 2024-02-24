"She did not write this": Netizens cast doubts on Wendy Williams statement after speaking out following dementia diagnosis

In a statement to PEOPLE on February 21, Wendy Williams publicly addressed her primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

"I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD). Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming. The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion."

She also thanked the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration for their kind words and support and mentioned that she needs personal space and peace to thrive.

After news of her treatment went viral on the internet, people took to X to comment on the statement, sharing their doubt about whether it was written by Wendy William herself.

As per PEOPLE, Wendy Williams has dealt with Graves disease, lymphedema, and alcohol abuse. She also entered a facility to treat cognitive issues in April 2023.

"Did that 'guardian' write this": Fans question Wendy Williams's recent health announcement

Fans took to the comment section to question the announcement after news about Wendy Williams' health went viral online. Many fans pointed out that the writing and the words used aren't something Wendy Williams would have written herself and is allegedly the work of her legal guardian.

Wendy Williams has been living under legal guardianship since May 2022, which oversees her finances and health.

Others also recalled Britney Spears' conservatorship and how statements of a similar nature about the singer were published earlier as well.

Williams' family, in an interview with PEOPLE, also revealed that her court-appointed legal guardian is the only person who currently has access to her. She can call them, but they cannot reach out to her themselves. Wendy Williams' sister, Wanda Finnie, also questioned the system and said it is "broken."

While talking about the limited contact with Wendy Williams, her niece, Alex Finnie, as per Times of India, said,

"There were conversations early on in the beginning in terms of with the family and trying to, I guess, gather information to get a hold and a perspective on where she's at and what they need to know. And my mom actually says it in the (Lifetime) documentary, she says it, and all of a sudden there was just this wall that went down, and the family was blocked out."

In a press release statement on February 22, Wendy's host team revealed that she can still do many things by herself and is receiving the care she requires.

Her sisters, Wanda Finnie and Alex Finnie revealed in February 2024 that although they have seen a positive change in her condition, they were unaware of her FTD diagnosis due to the limited contact.

They also added that the family has been unable to contact the star due to guardian's rules.