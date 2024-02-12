"Should be renamed Yoon Central": Re-opening of Redcoat Café at Edinburgh Castle angers netizens

The Redcoat Café, nestled within the historic walls of Edinburgh Castle, announces its grand reopening to the public on Saturday, February 10, 2024. The cafe, a destination for tourists and locals alike, opened two decades ago and has undergone extensive renovations to preserve its rich heritage.

However, amidst the celebration, the reopening has stirred controversy, sparking ire among Scottish independence supporters, as per Edinburgh News. "Redcoats" was an informal term used for British soldiers' uniforms. The Scottish independence supporters, reportedly associate the infantrymen in red with the killing of Scottish people at the Battle of Culloden Moor in 1746.

Several individuals took to X to express their dissatisfaction and anger regarding the name of the cafe. One individual stated that it should be renamed "Yoon" Central, which as per the Urban Dictionary, is a shortening of the word "unionist" in Scotland.

Netizens react to Edinburgh Castle's Redcoat Café's reopening

The announcement of the reopening of the café by Edinburgh Castle offended several individuals. Edinburgh Castle shared some pictures on X on February 10, 2024, and wrote:

"We are happy to welcome you all back to our newly refurbished Redcoat Café. If you are visiting us over the weekend, pop in for a warm beverage or even a tasty slice of cake."

However, some netizens, including Scottish independence supporters argued that the term "Redcoat" carries historical connotations and expressed their views about the same on social media.

The MP for Dunfermline and West Fife, Douglas Chapman also expressed his dissatisfaction with the name, and as per The Telegraph, he responded to the castle's tweet and said:

"I don’t think many will be 'popping in' for anything. How about a swift rebrand? Redcoat, really?"

Edinburgh Castle to review cafe's name

The Redcoat Café was first built 20 years ago and its renovation was completed in February 2024. The term "Redcoat" is inspired by the uniform of the British army worn during the 16th and 19th centuries, as per The National. The soldiers reportedly wore redcoats and represented the British military around the world.

As per The Telegraph, the Edinburgh Castle is set to review the name of the cafe after receiving significant backlash online. Historic Environment Scotland reportedly stated that it was open to changing the name of the establishment.

As per The Telegraph, an online petition has been created for the café to be renamed, and it has garnered over 1,000 signatures so far. It claims that the name of the cafe "perpetuates a painful legacy associated with the oppression of our nation."

