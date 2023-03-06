"Should be tried for treason": Matt Hancock leaked Whatsapp texts scandal spark backlash online 

Former British Health Secretary Matt Hancock is at the center of criticism after his leaked Whatsapp messages showed him discussing with an aide when to reveal the existence of the Kent variant of COVID-19. They seem to be discussing the dates of when to release the news to ensure people comply with lockdown rules.

Children’s education decimated.



Increases in suicide and domestic violence.



A destroyed economy.



Whilst this cockroach gloats about deploying a “new variant.”



@MattHancock should be tried for treason. People dying alone in hospital, unable to say their last goodbyes.Children's education decimated.Increases in suicide and domestic violence.A destroyed economy.Whilst this cockroach gloats about deploying a "new variant."

In another chat, the head of the Civil Service, Simon Case, suggested that the "fear/guilt factor" was vital to the government's messaging. The leaked chats were published by the Sunday Telegraph show. More than 100,000 WhatsApp conversations were leaked by journalist Isabel Oakeshott, a publicly vocal critic of lockdowns.

Matt Hancock responded to the leaks by releasing a statement to the public. In the statement, he referred to the backlashing messages as a "partial, biased account to suit an anti-lockdown agenda."

Netizens filled with rage as Matt Hancock's leaked chats go viral

Matt Hancock is facing severe backlash from the public. As a former health secretary, many believe he didn't do his duties properly, and even "joking about this is preposterous." Others want him in jail, so they get the justice they deserve for being injected with "chips," as Hancock says.

He, and they, disgust me.

Gaslighting, bullying, greedy, corrupt, lying little cowards.



Enough.



It's time for a GENERAL ELECTION



Matt Hancock's plan to 'frighten the pants off everyone' about CovidHe, and they, disgust me.Gaslighting, bullying, greedy, corrupt, lying little cowards.Enough.It's time for a GENERAL ELECTION

“We frighten everyone with the new strain”

- Matt Hancock 2020



“When do we deploy the new variant”

- Matt Hancock 2020



There will be no amnesty. We are coming for you.



"We frighten everyone with the new strain"
- Matt Hancock 2020
"When do we deploy the new variant"
- Matt Hancock 2020
There will be no amnesty. We are coming for you.
All of you. Everyone of you COVID - The end of the farce looks like this!

Rachel Clarke @doctor_oxford In 2020, Matt Hancock brazenly lied on camera, insisting he “threw a protective ring” around care homes.



Now leaked WhatsApps reveal this was hogwash. Hancock *rejected* Chris Whitty’s advice to Covid test everyone coming into care homes.



In 2020, Matt Hancock brazenly lied on camera, insisting he "threw a protective ring" around care homes.
Now leaked WhatsApps reveal this was hogwash. Hancock *rejected* Chris Whitty's advice to Covid test everyone coming into care homes.
Utter, shameless charlatan.

Well you have him out on open ground with no cover, finish this guy sooner rather than later.

The paid COVID actors make perfect sense now that we know how UK Health Minister Matt Hancock and health authorities worldwide deliberately wanted to "frighten the pants out of everyone."

You have solid evidence that your health officials had glee for human suffering (scare the pants off them) and were seeking to enrich themselves (he owes me).Never give up your individual freedoms because your health official said it is for the greater good. They are evil.

JUST IN: New leaked messages show UK Health Minister Matt Hancock planning to "deploy the new variant" in COVID messaging to "frighten the pants out of everyone" in order to "get proper behavior change" in the public's compliance with lockdown measures. If this is genuine then there won't be a pit in hell deep enough for Matt Hancock and we have not seen the messages about the Midazolam yet.

Several people are calling Hancock's behavior cruel, evil, selfish, and sadistic. The leaked conversations sparked several online debates, but the majority stayed against the former health secretary.

Matt Hancock's statement to the press regarding the leaked messages

In a leaked text conversation between Matt Hancock and an aide, the health secretary seems to be discussing when to "deploy" the announcement of the new variant to the public. The exchange occurred on December 13, 2020, five days before the government decided to scrap plans to relax the rules.

In a statement responding to the leaked chats, Hancock said:

"There is absolutely no public interest case for this huge breach. All the materials for the book have already been made available to the Inquiry, which is the right, and only, place for everything to be considered properly and the right lessons to be learned."

He continued:

"As we have seen, releasing them in this way gives a partial, biased account to suit an anti-lockdown agenda."

In an interview with the BBC, Chris Heaton-Harris, the government's Northern Ireland secretary, said that the messages seem to give "almost a view into the psyche of Mr Hancock rather than into the actual decision-making."

Heaton-Harris continued:

"I think viewers would expect that politicians being human beings would express things in a human way."

Or is it indeed a case of:



“Many a true word spoken in jest.”



Either way what should the Justice penalty be for “chipping” the majority of the population with a lethal maiming toxin?



If this is a joke @MattHancock it is in extremely poor taste.Or is it indeed a case of:"Many a true word spoken in jest."Either way what should the Justice penalty be for "chipping" the majority of the population with a lethal maiming toxin?

Ann Widdecombe, a former Conservative MP on Radio 5 Live with the BBC channel, said that she had been "just as much against lockdown as Isabel Oakeshott" but found the leaks "profoundly unhelpful."

