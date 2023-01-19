"Shrouded in darkness & mystery": The Legend of Vox Machina star Liam O'Brien on The Matron of Ravens (Exclusive)

The Legend of Vox Machina is certainly anchored in the fantasy genre, and yes, there are dollops of comedy interspersed throughout the series as well.

But what happens to Vax'ildan or Vax, voiced by Liam O'Brien, in season 2 of the show is certainly no laughing matter.

Through the course of events that transpire in the series, he becomes aligned with The Matron of Ravens, an all-powerful deity that certainly influences how things play out.

In an SK POP exclusive, the renowned voice actor took the time to chat about the season and speak about his character's incredible journey. While other interviews with the cast have certainly been light-hearted, for a brief moment, O'Brien's words are chilling and ominous. Just a precursor to what fans can potentially expect from The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2.

He also touched upon his relationship with Keyleth (Marisha Ray), and the will they-won't they situation that they find themselves in. One wonders if romance is even possible in the dungeons and dragons world of The Legend of Vox Machina.

Watch the interview in video form below, or if you would so prefer, read on for more.

"She's intense": The Matron of Ravens in The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 will be a chilling presence

Liam O'Brien (jokingly) believes that there's no way that the heroes of The Legend of Vox Machina can defeat the Chroma Conclave, the vicious group of dragons determined to destroy the world of Exandria:

"Impossible. It can’t be done. They’re too powerful."

He also touched upon The Matron of Ravens, a creature who grants incredible powers to Vax in the second season of The Legend of Vox Machina. But these powers come at a cost, as our viewers will find out very soon. O'Brien elaborated as follows:

"Well, in our world there is a pantheon of all-powerful deities and one specific deity presides on the transition from life to death and her calling card is a little too much. And she’s shrouded in darkness and mystery. And nobody really wants to get a call from her. But we all do. Vox Machina gets a knock on the door and has to deal with the unexpected visitor. She’s intense."

While his character Scanlan may not necessarily be the biggest team player in The Legend of Vox Machina, Sam Riegel, who voices the character, had this to say:

"Yeah, but Vax can handle it. Vax is an intense dude too."

O'Brien also spoke about the relationship (or lack thereof) between his character and Keyleth, voiced by Marisha Ray. Is romance even possible when the band of misfit warriors are wetting their blades against dragons? O'Brien ponders:

"Oh boy, they’re both so well-intentioned. Circumstance and fate does not let things line up. Right time right place too often."

Catch the series on Amazon Prime video as the second season drops on January 20th. Stay tuned to SK POP for coverage of the show.

