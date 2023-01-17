"Everything comes back to haunt us": The Legend of Vox Machina cast previews Season 2 (Exclusive)

The cast of The Legend of Vox Machina is downright hilarious. There simply isn't another way to say it, really. The camaraderie is infectious as they make jokes, break into song, and answer questions in an SK POP exclusive to preview Season 2.

How does season 2 of The Legend of Vox Machina differ from the first outing? Instead of spoiling the Amazon Prime Video series for you, we decided to ask the cast themselves. We also delved into the inexplicable attraction that Pike (Ashley Johnson) has for the rascally Scanlan (Sam Riegel).

There is no better way to enjoy an interview with perhaps the most jovial set of voice actors alive than by checking out the interview in video form. That said, you may also scroll down to read the transcript.

"It's a lot bigger": How Season 2 of The Legend of Vox Machina will be even crazier than the first

A priestess who worships the Everlight, the pious Pike Trickfoot has nothing in common with the womanizing bard Scanlan, except for her diminutive size. Ashley Johnson, who voices her, elaborated upon the nature of her attraction:

"You know, I think he just gets under her skin a little bit over time. And I think there’s a side to Pike that likes a little bit of the dark side. And I think Scanlan is a safe way to explore that in a way. I don’t know. There’s just something about Scanlan. It’s probably the musician thing for Pike (laughs)."

In unison with actor Travis Willingham, who voices Grog Strongjaw, the two actors then sang -"there’s just something about Scanlan!"

Speaking of Strongjaw, he goes on quite the journey this season, armed with a sword that saps the life out of him.

This is a mirror image of the situation with Percy (Taliesin Jaffe) in Season 1, where his pepperbox assumed control. So, has Grog learned anything from Percy?

Willingham laughs:

"The question kinda answers itself. Grog hasn’t learned anything. I can say freely that if anything was taken from Grog, it was just jealousy over Percy had a weapon that talked. And there was just morbid curiosity about what that meant. So, I’m sure the moment he actually picked up something that grunted or talked back to him, he was in heaven."

Jaffe chimed in:

"And if it makes you feel better, Percy learned nothing either. Just more verbose about it."

The cast of The Legend of Vox Machina also elaborated upon what fans can expect in the upcoming season. Willingham said:

"For me, we had a really great focus on Percy in Season 1 and his incredible backstory. Season 2 we’re going to see the backstory and the implications of all the other characters. Where they came from and how that’s starting to affect where they are now."

Jaffe added:

"And as Matt (Mercer) did so well in the campaign – consequences. Just the never-ending series of consequences of making bad decisions or kicking a football down the field, and everything comes back to haunt us at some point."

Mercer, the creator of The Legend of Vox Machina, then interrupted with a joke:

"Like footballs do."

As everyone laughed out loud, Ashley Johnson, who's also in the news after the resounding success of The Last of Us, summed up what fans can expect from The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 in a nutshell:

"Yeah, agree with all that. It’s a lot bigger. There’s a lot more that happens. The stakes are a little bit higher. By a little bit, I mean a lot."

Catch the cast of The Legend of Vox Machina in battle with The Chroma Conclave, a collection of the most vicious dragons, as the show returns on January 20 for a second season on Amazon Prime Video.

