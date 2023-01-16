The Legend of Vox Machina is back for a second season after the resounding critical success of the first installment. Leading the charge is creator Matthew Mercer himself, who voices a multitude of characters throughout the series. This time around, he not only reprises his role as Trinket the bear, but also lends his voice to the menacing dragon, Umbrasyl.

Umbrasyl is part of the Chroma Conclave, a collection of dragons that attack Tal'Dorei and leave it in ruins. The only hope for the world is a bunch of fools and misfits, the heroes of The Legend of Vox Machina - Keyleth, Scanlan, Grog, Vax, Vex, Pike, and Percy.

Mercer previewed season 2 of The Legend of Vox Machina in this exclusive SK POP interview and spoke about Umbrasyl, whom he dubbed "The Florida Dragon." Check out the conversation in its entirety below in video form, or scroll down for the transcript!

"How are these jacka**es going to succeed?" - Matthew Mercer summed up season 2 of The Legend of Vox Machina perfectly

Speaking about how season 2 of The Legend of Vox Machina is different from the first, Mercer said:

"The scale of it just continues to grow. So, where the first season was just a more personal story unfolding of vengeance, this is where things begin to grow across Exandria and more is at stake."

Indeed, while season 1 of The Legend of Vox Machina did delve into the story of Percy and The Briarwoods, one of the highlights comprised the group banding together to slay the dragon Brimscythe. Have they met their match (and then some) when confronted by a whole faction of these winged serpents?

Reflecting on this, Mercer explained:

"I think that’s the fun crux of this season. How are these jacka**es going to succeed? It’s a question they ask themselves perpetually."

Brimscythe was voiced by David Tennant of Dr. Who, Broadchurch, and Harry Potter fame. Mercer confessed that following in the Scottish star's footsteps was a tall task:

"To answer your first question, make it different from what he did in season 1. Following in the footsteps of David Tennant is an ominous task in any degree. The good news is that I technically created these dragons. So I have a pretty unique insight into what makes them unique and different."

Meanwhile, fans will be surprised to learn that Mercer has a very cool nickname for Umbrasyl:

"And for Umbrasyl, all members of the Chroma Conclave have their very unique facets and personalities that is both inherent in their design and how they emote, how they interact. How they kinda engage with the world. And Umbrasyl…I think I referred to him multiple times as the Florida Dragon."

He elaborated:

"He’s this swampy, nasty, you know that sewer-waiting dragon of them all. So kinda just embracing that slithery, nasty aspect was a lot of fun. So that was kinda my direction to keep him unique and just bombastic in his own way."

His castmates from The Legend of Vox Machina chimed in with chuckles and guffaws. Ashley Johnson, star of The Last of Us, stated:

"I had not heard that yet. The Florida Dragon."

Even Travis Willingham confessed that it was a pretty good description.

Catch the incredible chemistry of this cast as The Legend of Vox Machina returns on Amazon Prime Video on January 20, 2023!

