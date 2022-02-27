What happened to Olly Murs? Singer forced to cancel tour after being admitted to hospital

After undergoing a major knee surgery this week, Olly Murs has canceled all of his summer shows.

On Friday, February 25, the 37-year-old singer took to Instagram to share photos of himself on crutches and a knee brace, announcing that he would be refunding the tour tickets to fans after having done everything he could to avoid knee surgery.

He stated that refunds would be available for his canceled shows and provided an update on his health.

All of the Olly Murs shows cancelled

Olly Murs had to cancel all of the mentioned shows owing to his injury.

June

Live at Botanic Gardens, Belfast, Friday, June 10, 2022

Live at The Marquee, Cork, Saturday ,June 11, 2022

Royal Hospital Chelsea, London, Friday, June 17, 2022

Cinch Stadium Franklin Gardens, Northampton, Saturday, June 25, 2022

July

Live in Wyldes, Cornwall, Friday, July 1, 2022

Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh, Friday, July 8, 2022

Harewood House, Leeds, Saturday, July 9, 2022

Blickling Estate, Norwich, Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Old Milton, Chewton Glen, Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Bath's Royal Crescent Bath, Thursday, July 14, 2022

Warwick Castle, Warwick, Saturday, July 16, 2022

Cardiff Castle, Cardiff, Thursday, July 21, 2022

Bitts Park, Carlisle, Friday, July 22, 2022

Racecourse, Newcastle, Saturday, July 23, 2022

Powderham Castle, Exeter, Wednesday, July 27, 2022

August

Racecourse at Haydock Park, Friday, August 5, 2022

Stadiwm Zip World, Colwyn Bay, Friday, August 12, 2022

Northern Meeting Park, Inverness, Saturday, August 13, 2022

Vivara Park, live in Somerset, Taunton, Friday, August 26, 2022

September

Trentham Gardens, Stoke-on-Trent, Sunday, September 4, 2022

More on Olly's health condition

Olly revealed in 2019 that he had a serious knee operation in which his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) was reconstructed.

He announced at the time that he would be taking a break from social media for a few months to focus on his recovery, and he posted photos of himself lying in bed.

However, it later caused him problems when he participated in Soccer Aid in September last year, forcing him to be subbed off just minutes into the game.

Olly also posted a photo of himself in his hospital bed after the surgery, his leg wrapped in bandages.

Olly's bandaged left leg was shown in one of the photos, and a short video showed his leg secured in a brace from his thigh to his ankle as he balanced on crutches.

Olly had additional surgery last year after a fragment of bone managed to lodge itself to the back of my knee, landing him in the hospital after a gig in Newmarket.

The artist wrote on Instagram at the time,

"During the gig, I was just limping the whole time, I couldn't believe it. So, basically, I'm in, I've had the surgery, and I wanted to get this done because I have a Newby gig on the 14th and a Singleton Park gig on the 15th."

He added,

"So I wanted to make sure I got this done for you guys. It will be a different gig, I probably won't be running around like I normally do, there might be a stool for me to sit down on, but I can't cancel these gigs for you guys."

The news comes after Olly parted ways with his record label, RCA Records, after 12 years, just as he was working on his seventh album, You Know I Know, his first since 2018.

Olly has reportedly already made contact with a number of other labels interested in signing him.

An insider revealed,

"He had a discussion with them and ultimately decided he wanted to shake things up a bit. He has been in the studio working on music for months now and wants to get it out soon."

The insider added,

“As things stand, loads of labels have expressed their interest and now it’s just a case of finding the best deal which will work for him."

Olly Murs is ecstatic about the next chapter, with a source saying he is raring to get going again with his new team.

Fans were baffled and rushed to wish the artist well

Here's how fans reacted to Olly Murs' unfortunate news.

More about Olly Murs

The singer finished second on X Factor in 2009 and has since gone on to have a successful career in music and television.

Olly Murs is currently hosting ITV's new show Starstruck, which includes Sheridan Smith, Jason Manford, Beverly Knight, and Adam Lambert star.

Since the show is pre-recorded, fans will still be able to see Olly Murs hosting his new ITV talent show StarStruck this weekend.

