SNSD Seohyun spills the beans on being being the idol who made the news outlet give up on her regarding dating

SNSD Seohyun, aka Seo Joo-hyun, told Esquire Korea during an interview why the media outlet Dispatch gave up on her. On September 14, 2023, the Girl’s Generation idol, Seohyun, revealed how Dispatch gave up on following the artist as they could never find any dating scandals about her.

Featuring Seo Joo-hyun of Girls' Generation. (Images via @SNSD_0805 / Twitter)

During the interview with Esquire Korea, the staff showed the singer and actress various images of her spanning 16 years of her career and was asked to reveal the behind-the-scenes of each photograph. Amidst all of these images, what stood out was a single picture that read, ‘Seohyun, a celebrity that Dispatch gave up on.’

How Seohyun actually became the female idol on whom Dispatch gave up entirely

The Private Lives actress and singer, Seohyun, recalled the instance and said that she was just reading a book in a cafe when Dispatch followed her in hopes of disclosing her dating life. The singer and actress confirmed the matter, saying that she used to go to a cafe to read a book whenever she would get time from her busy schedule back in 2011 to 2014, along with her manager.

"They said I am reading a book here. I think I was really reading a book and I went with my manager at that time. I think we also talked about it and stuff."

Featuring Seo Joo-hyun and the members of Girls' Generation. (Images via @SNSDChartsbr / Twitter)

For four years, Dispatch—which is famous for disclosing the dating lives of artists and actors—followed the Private Lives actress in hopes of getting some exposé regarding her dating life but failed miserably. Girls' Generation debuted under SM Entertainment in 2007 with its members Im Yoon-ah, Choi Soo-young, Taeyeon, Jessica, Seohyun, Yuri, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, and Sunny.

During 2011–2014, the nonet got themselves sucked into numerous dating scandals exposed by none other than Dispatch. While Seohyun’s group members were revealed to be dating other celebrities, she was often seen enjoying a book in a cafe all by herself, unbothered by Dispatch being on her tail all the time.

Seohyun of Girls' Generation became legendary for exhausting Dispatch

Between 2011 and 2014, Dispatch disclosed the relationships of SNSD's Taeyeon and EXO's Baekhyun, Yoona with Lee Seung Gi, as well as Yuri meeting Oh Seung-hwan. Dispatch also revealed Girls' Generation Jessica and businessman Tyler's relationship, as well as Soo-young dating Crash Course in Romance actor Jung Kyung-ho.

Featuring Seo Joo-hyun of Girls' Generation. (Images via @SNSD_0805 / Twitter)

However, the infamous Korean news organization ultimately gave up on the Love and Leashes actress and ceased covering her since they were unable to uncover any information that might have been used to discredit the idol.

The only time she stunned everyone into silence was during an episode of the JTBC's Korean variety show Knowing Bros in 2017, where she appeared. When one of the show hosts, Heechul of Super Junior, commented that she had never dated anyone, the singer and actress knocked everyone off their feet by confessing that she had dated another celebrity but refused to reveal his name.

Featuring Seo Joo-hyun of Girls' Generation. (Images via @deasy_udp / Twitter)

She further said in the show that they had broken up and the actor had taken an early retirement from the entertainment industry. To this date, nobody knows anything about the man whom SNSD Seohyun dated once.

In other news, the singer and Private Lives actress will be hosting the 2023 The Fact Music Awards (TMA) alongside broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo.