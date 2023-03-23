"So disappointed": Justin Roiland garners backlash for DM scandal amid domestic violence charges getting dropped 

Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland's domestic violence case was dismissed by an Orange County court due to lack of supporting evidence on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

The 43-year-old updated his fans about the same through a Twitter post which was shared with a message that read:

In 2020, Roiland was arrested on charges of domestic violence following an incident involving his then-girlfriend. His arrest reports stated one count of felony domestic violence on a spouse/cohabitant with corporal harm and one count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud, and/or deceit.

He was arrested in August 2020 and released on a $50,000 bail. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. A trial hearing began earlier this year.

In the wake of the controversy, photographs of alleged chats between Justin Roiland and teenagers started circulating online. These screenshots showed the writer using abusive language and making problematic statements, including asking the girl to go into "s*x slavery," and start "cam wh**ing."

As news of the two-time Emmy winner's case dismissal spread, internet users were left unimpressed and irritated at Roiland, calling him out for his private messages with minors.

"How much did you have to pay for "justice"": Internet users slam Justin Roiland for problematic DMs

Netizens called out Justin Roiland for his sense of justice following his update tweet about the case dismissal. Many pointed out all the other times that the 43-year-old was in the wrong. They commented that the writer took no accountability for his actions and called him a "prick."

User @Santaguy4 commented that the Rick and Morty voice actor was ignoring the "actual" reason for the initial backlash against him and was just focusing on the recent case dismissal. They stated:

Some remarked that since he had enough money, he could afford better lawyers and have his case dismissed. However, they added that this did not prove his innocence.

Here are some more responses seen on Twitter reacting to Roiland's case dismissal:

After Justin Roiland's alleged conversations with teenage girls were leaked, Adult Swim dropped him from Rick and Morty, and he also resigned from Squanch Games, a game development company co-founded by him.

Hulu, which ran Justi Roiland's Solar Opposites and Koala Man, also cut ties with the troubled voice actor. All three series continue without any association with him.

Adult Swim and Hulu are yet to respond to recent developments.

