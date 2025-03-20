“So they're gonna merge into one being obviously” — Fans react as trailer drops for Dave Franco and Alison Brie’s body horror film ‘Together’

The first teaser trailer for Dave Franco and Alison Brie's body horror film Together was released on March 19. The film, written and directed by Michael Shanks, stars Damon Herriman, Jack Kenny, Sarah Lang, Mia Morrissey, Karl Richmond, and Sunny S. Walia.

According to Yahoo Entertainment's report dated March 20, the plot revolves around a couple who move to the countryside and encounter a supernatural force while hiking. This force alters their lives. The movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and received rave reviews.

The movie trailer was posted on X by the user @DiscussingFilm. The tweet has now gone viral, garnering a mostly positive reaction from netizens.

One netizen (@EndymionYT) speculated the two actors would fuse together, referencing a scene from the 2019 science fiction horror Color Out of Space starring Nicholas Cage. They wrote:

"So they're gonna merge into one being obviously, like that kid & the mom in that one Nic Cage movie."

Netizens were seemingly excited about the movie. While some speculated about the plot and how uncomfortable it would be, one netizen (@Alex_Fatemi) found the eyelash scene "intriguing."

"Body horror + a title of *Together*.... yeah, we all know this will end with them squished together." A netizen wrote on X.

"I just KNOW this movie is gonna make me uncomfortable in ways I’m not ready for." A netizen wrote.

"Haven’t heard the term ‘body-horror’ but that eye lash scene looks intriguing." Another netizen commented.

Some netizens looked forward to the movie as Dave Franco and Alison Brie are married in real life. One (@otemealie) wondered if the movie would showcase the issues couples face when they start living together for the first time.

"They're actually married to so their onscreen chemistry is just gonna be genuine." A netizen wrote on X.

"Very intrigued, also wonder if it’s supposed to show when you start living w your spouse for the first time if you become uncomfortably stuck together and scare the sh*t out of each other w ur issues, but this is me just making a guess." Another netizen wrote.

"Chemistry can’t be topped so this should be fire, nothing better then a married couple in a movie," another X user wrote.

Dave Franco and Alison Brie discuss Together

Dave Franco and Alison Brie at the Together Texas Premiere At SXSW 2025 - Image via Getty

In January 2025, Together was premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. After the premiere, Dave Franco and Alison Brie did an interview with Deadline and discussed how they were approached for the film.

Dave Franco revealed that Michael Shanks, the writer and director of Together, saw The Rental and then approached the actor for the role. Franco then told Brie that they should work on the film. He said,

"We bonded over horror movies, he had seen The Rental, (and said) 'I actually have something else you’d be good for.' I read it and loved it. I turned to her immediately and said, 'We need to do this immediately.'"

In the interview, which was published on January 27, the two actors shared that they are often offered projects together. However, they are selective because they don't want viewers to get bored with their pairing. Dave Franco said they chose Together because of the "incredible" script.

"We’ve been approached to act in many different projects together; we’re very selective. We don’t want people seeing us on screen too often where they become sick of us. This one felt right; not only was the script incredible, but our characters have been together over a decade, our relationship felt like it could lend itself in a nice way," he said.

According to People's report, Together will be released in theatres on August 1.

