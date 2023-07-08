"So gruesome and dehumanising": Samarria White video sparks mass outrage online 

Georgia mother Samarria Mona White was taken into custody after a video of her abusing her child went viral. In the concerning clip, the 27-year-old was caught dragging her child by her hair across a field and slapping the child in the face. A video of the same was posted by concerned neighbour Gwen Harris-McKenzie. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office quickly responded to save the child. Since then, netizens have taken to social media to express outrage over the incident.

Netizen responds to the viral video (Image via theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram)

The concerning clip of Samariia White showed her chasing her daughter. This comes after the latter was playing along with the neighbour’s children. After getting enraged over the occurrence, White sent everyone home and went on to abuse her daughter in broad daylight in public.

The viral 20-second video that was posted on Facebook read:

“Don’t know if any neighbours had witnessed this part but some did see her chasing her. It’s more videos. I was at work but called along with other people on my way back to Macon.”

The caption went on to reveal that White’s three children were taken by the ambulance and the mother was arrested. WSBTV revealed that the child who was abused by her mother was taken to the hospital after medical practitioners found redness on her chest which started to bruise later on.

The person who uploaded the video also wrote:

“No, I don’t know her or her name, her kids just play outside with mine and they have said this isn’t the worst she has done that they have seen, they just finally caught it on camera. Prayers for the babies.”

Netizens respond to the viral video

Internet users were outraged over the video. Many could not believe that a mother would physically abuse her child in such a violent manner. Several netizens felt sorry for the child. A few comments online read:

Netizens respond to the concerning mother-daughter clip (Image via theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram)

Netizens respond to the concerning mother-daughter clip (Image via theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram)

Netizens respond to the concerning mother-daughter clip (Image via theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram)

What charges is Samarria White facing?

The mother is facing counts of child cruelty. This comes after Samarria White denied dragging her child by her hair. Samarria White is facing first-degree charges and is currently being held on a $20,000 bond.

According to Atlanta Black Star, White remains in Bibb County Jail as of Friday, July 7. It remains unclear as to when her court hearings will be held.

Poll : 0 votes