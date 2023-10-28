"So insanely violent": Netizens slam Chris Brown as singer faces lawsuit for alleged beating of a man at a London nightclub

Chris Brown has found himself in deep waters after he was sued by an acquaintance who claimed that the R&B singer had hit him on the head at a London nightclub. The lawsuit has been filed by Abe Diaw, who stated in his complaint that Chris Brown picked up a bottle of Don Julio 1942 Tequila and smacked him three times on the head.

Diaw mentioned that the incident took place at the Tape London Club in February 2023. Speaking about the severity of his injuries, he claimed that the altercation left him with severe injuries and emotional distress.

After the news of the incident surfaced, netizens voiced their opinions on social media, as this is not the first time Brown has gotten involved in a fight. He previously made his way into the headlines after he got into a physical altercation with Usher at the Skate Rock City roller rink in Las Vegas.

Furthermore, he was convicted of felony assault in 2009 for beating up his then-girlfriend, Rihanna.

Social media users bashed Brown for hitting a man in a London nightclub.

While Abe Diaw did not mention why the brawl took place, he did mention that Chris Brown attacked him relentlessly, without stopping for a second. Neither Chris Brown nor his representatives have spoken up on the matter, yet.