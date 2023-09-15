“So messed up”: BLINKs react to the wild airport swarming around BLACKPINK’s Lisa during her arrival at the Incheon airport

On September 15, 2023, BLACKPINK's Lisa encountered a distressing situation at Incheon Airport upon her return to South Korea following the group's commitments.

The BLACKPINK star, arriving solo, was met with a crowd of enthusiastic but overly zealous fans, an occurrence that left supporters disheartened, though not entirely surprised. Despite her natural and cheerful demeanor, what unfolded at the airport was far from ideal.

The devoted fans, thrilled at the prospect of glimpsing their beloved idol, swarmed around Lisa in a frenzy, going to great lengths to present her with gifts. While their intentions were undoubtedly well-meaning, the sheer size and enthusiasm of the crowd left her with little space to navigate toward her destination.

Matters escalated to the point where her security personnel and manager, Wonjae, had to raise their voices in an attempt to disperse the crowd and appeal for consideration.

However, the overwhelmingly eager crowd continued to press forward, persistently offering gifts and seeking the Money singer's attention. This incident understandably stirred frustration among numerous fans over the internet who were disheartened by the situation.

Upsetting incident takes place with BLACKPINK's Lisa during her recent arrival at the Incheon airport

There is no doubt about the fact that the prospect of catching a glimpse of their favorite K-pop idols live is a dream for every fan. However, these incidents can sometimes escalate quickly due to some of the hyper-emotional fans who are unable to keep their excitement to themselves.

Airports have always been one of the fans' favorite public locations to watch beloved idols live. However, many times, these sight-seeing incidents do not turn out well.

Recently, BLACKPINK's Lisa experienced a similar incident when she was seen arriving back in South Korea from her international schedule along with her mother. It was obvious that many fans would turn up to watch her, but the situation became far more dangerous than expected.

Videos of fans rushing towards Lisa, pushing each other without caring for anyone, have surfaced. Things got even worse when she tried to walk further as fans started to try to touch her. Fans even started to throw their gifts at her without thinking about where they would land or where they might hit the idol.

The situation just kept getting worse and worse as Lisa moved forward. It got so out of hand that Lisa’s manager, Jaewon, even had to yell loudly at the crowds to stay away from her.

Despite the situation being this bad, the BLACKPINK star did not shy away from being herself and kept greeting the fans and accepting their gifts as much as possible. Her cheerful demeanor once again won the hearts of BLINK fans across the internet. However, the situation around her angered them to the extreme.

They started to express their anger towards these non-considerate fans through Twitter and asked them to behave themselves.

This incident yet again pointed to the lack of safety measures provided to these K-pop idols by their respective entertainment companies. As the fan world is getting scarier by the day, it has become extremely essential for companies to take the necessary measures to ensure their idols' safety.