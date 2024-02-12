As per a recent study, the mutant wolves of Chernobyl have reportedly developed cancer-resilient genomes. This comes after the explosion of the nuclear reactor at the Chernobyl power plant in 1986. This recent finding could possibly aid professionals in helping human beings fight the disease as well.

Biologist and ecotoxicologist Cara Love was an important part of the research and was accompanied by her group of colleagues. The team examined Chernobyl's wolves by testing their blood and using GPS collars that had radiation dosimeters.

The results revealed that the animals were being exposed to more than 11.28 millirem of radiation every day. They also reportedly had altered immune systems, resembling those of patients being treated for cancer, as per The Society for Integrative & Comparative Biology.

The results of the research went viral online and netizens took to social media platforms like X to react to the same.

Netizens react to the results of the research conducted by Cara Love on Chernobyl's wolves

Chernobyl's mutant wolves have been living near the nuclear plant for several years. They were in the headlines in 2018 when there was a fear among people that they might spread mutant genes, as per Sky News.

The surrounding areas of the power plant were abandoned as a result of the nuclear explosion in 1986, which leaked cancer-causing radiation and thousands of pеoplе had to bе еvacuatеd due to safety concerns. Thе Chеrnobyl Exclusion Zonе, also callеd CEZ soon camе into bеing, which rеstrictеd pеoplе from еntеring thе 1,000-squarе-milе arеa around thе incidеnt.

While human beings did not return to the location, animals like horses and wolves are often spotted in the wastelands of the evacuated city, as per Sky News.

The recent research became the talk of the town on social media and netizens took to X to react to it. They called the study "fascinating" and others believed it sounded like "science fiction."

Reports state that Cara Love's research intended to find mutations that could save human beings from cancer. The Society for Integrative & Comparative Biology reported last month that research to learn additional details about the wolves began back in 2014.

However, the research remains incomplete as Cara's team has not been able to enter the area for various reasons, including the Covid-19 pandemic. It is currently unclear when the research will resume as the areas surrounding the power plant have reportedly been impacted by the Israel-Hamas conflict, as per the New York Post. As per Metro, Dr. Love said:

"Our priority is for people and collaborators there to be as safe as possible."

Researchers now hope to isolate the recently found genetic mutations and identify mutations in human beings, which could give them a better chance at fighting cancer.

