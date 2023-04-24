"So soft and so French": Miller High Life Champagne of Beers slogan scandal explained as more than 2,000 cans are destroyed

Liquor brand Miller High Life's slogan "Champagne of Beers" has sparked debates in Europe due to laws which state that goods infringing a protected designation of origin can be treated as counterfeit goods. The slogan, quite popular in the United States, was deemed incompatible with European Union rules, as it mentions "champagne" in vain.

Comité Champagne, a trade body that defends the interests of the houses and growers of the north-eastern French sparkling beverage, recently asked Belgian customs to crush 2,352 cans of Miller High Life due to its tagline.

Zack Guzmán @zGuz Destroying 2,300 cans of Miller High Life because it calls itself the “Champagne of Beers” is so soft and so French Destroying 2,300 cans of Miller High Life because it calls itself the “Champagne of Beers” is so soft and so French https://t.co/mMFTOcuZCr

This was based on the grounds that the century-old motto used by the American brewery behemoth infringes the designation of the protected word "champagne". Each of the beer cans were thus opened and its contents were disposed of properly.

Ever since the news became public, there have been several reactions from netizens worldwide over the destruction of the cans, with one even deeming the incident "so soft and so French."

"Now that's just plain ignorant": Netizens shocked by the destruction of over 2,000 Miller High Life beers

Shocked netizens took to Twitter to discuss the demolishment, questioning the purpose of the move over the age-old slogan the Miller beer uses. Others resorted to making jokes about the entire situation, deeming it "alcohol abuse."

Some users talked about the wasted resources that the destruction move has led to and expressed their frustration over it. A few social media users tweeted that they won't be buying from Comite Champagne anymore because of the situation.

A user commented on how the customs were a "little late" (Image via Twitter/outofthebox68)

A user commented on how there was a difference between champagne and champage of beers (Image via Twitter/jno0207)

A user resorted to making jokes about the situation (Image via Twitter/tomasd8n)

Social media user called the customs out on being wasteful (Image via Twitter/ToTheMax1338)

Another user talked about the waste of resources (Image via Twitter/CoveredCallKing)

A user discussed how they won't be buying from Comite Chamoagne anymore (Image via Twitter/PatFogg)

A user talked about the differences between the two products (Image via Twitter/tomjustice)

More information about the destruction

Agents destroyed 2,352 cans of the discounted beverage in February when it arrived in Antwerp on its way to Germany, shocking the US beer importers.

The destruction was executed based on Comite Champagne's discretion, designated to protect the French sparkly wine distinction and was unhappy with the slogan "Champagne of Beers." The officials allegedly opened up each can and dumped the suds out.

The Miller High Life website talks about the beer experience they bring to the picture:

"A favorite among bartenders, brewers, and beer lovers in general, Miller High Life was launched as Miller Brewing Company’s flagship beer in 1903. Its crisp, easy-drinking flavor is the epitome of the American lager category."

𝗔𝗱𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗮𝗻 @AdriaanGijs @CraigWinneker And all those cans were opened one by one? @CraigWinneker And all those cans were opened one by one?

European law states that goods can't be imported with the word "Champagne" on their packaging unless they come from a specific region in Southwest France. Milwaukee’s Winconsin-brewed suds, however, did not fit under the fine print. It is ironic that the brewery has called themselves the moniker since 1906.

Belgian customs boss Kristian Vanderwaeren told the reporters that the motto was against “protected designation of origin ‘champagne,’ and this goes against European regulations.”

According to the brand's website, it started using the "Champagne of Bottle Bears" nickname three years after it was manufactured. It was shortened to "Champagne of Beers" in 1969. The beer is made available in champagne-styled 750ml bottles during the festive season.

This case is unique because Molson Coors Beverage Co. (Miller High Life's parent company) has not exported to the EU yet, according to AP.

Belgian customs officials, on the other hand, declined to say who gave the order to carry out the destruction. The buyer in Germany “was informed and did not contest the decision,” according to the trade organization in a statement. Molson Coors Beverage Co. said in a statement to the Associated Press:

"With its elegant, clear-glass bottle and crisp taste, Miller High Life has proudly worn the nickname ‘The Champagne of Beers’ for almost 120 years."

The Associated Press @AP Belgian customs have destroyed more than 2,000 cans of Miller High Life, advertised as the "Champagne of Beers," at the request of houses and growers of the bubbly beverage. apnews.com/article/champa… Belgian customs have destroyed more than 2,000 cans of Miller High Life, advertised as the "Champagne of Beers," at the request of houses and growers of the bubbly beverage. apnews.com/article/champa…

Representatives for the beer acknowledged that the brewery company was respectful of local restrictions around the Champagne designation, but were not ashamed of its product or slogan.

The managing director of the Comite Champage committee, Charles Goemaere, said that the destruction of Miller High Life beers “confirms the importance that the European Union attaches to designations of origin and rewards the determination of the champagne producers to protect their designation”. The brewery company said:

"We remain proud of Miller High Life, its nickname and its Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provenance. We invite our friends in Europe to the US any time to toast the High Life together."

Belgian customs claimed that the destruction of the cans was paid for by the Comite Champagne Committee.

In their joint statement, they claimed that it was carried out "with the utmost respect for environmental concerns by ensuring that the entire batch, both contents and container, was recycled in an environmentally responsible manner."

The entire matter has sparked outrage over the internet from the wastage of resources to the underlying regulations.

Poll : 0 votes