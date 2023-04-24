"So soft and so French": Miller High Life Champagne of Beers slogan scandal explained as more than 2,000 cans are destroyed

Liquor brand Miller High Life's slogan "Champagne of Beers" has sparked debates in Europe due to laws which state that goods infringing a protected designation of origin can be treated as counterfeit goods. The slogan, quite popular in the United States, was deemed incompatible with European Union rules, as it mentions "champagne" in vain.
Comité Champagne, a trade body that defends the interests of the houses and growers of the north-eastern French sparkling beverage, recently asked Belgian customs to crush 2,352 cans of Miller High Life due to its tagline.
This was based on the grounds that the century-old motto used by the American brewery behemoth infringes the designation of the protected word "champagne". Each of the beer cans were thus opened and its contents were disposed of properly.
Ever since the news became public, there have been several reactions from netizens worldwide over the destruction of the cans, with one even deeming the incident "so soft and so French."
"Now that's just plain ignorant": Netizens shocked by the destruction of over 2,000 Miller High Life beers
Shocked netizens took to Twitter to discuss the demolishment, questioning the purpose of the move over the age-old slogan the Miller beer uses. Others resorted to making jokes about the entire situation, deeming it "alcohol abuse."
Some users talked about the wasted resources that the destruction move has led to and expressed their frustration over it. A few social media users tweeted that they won't be buying from Comite Champagne anymore because of the situation.
More information about the destruction
Agents destroyed 2,352 cans of the discounted beverage in February when it arrived in Antwerp on its way to Germany, shocking the US beer importers.
The destruction was executed based on Comite Champagne's discretion, designated to protect the French sparkly wine distinction and was unhappy with the slogan "Champagne of Beers." The officials allegedly opened up each can and dumped the suds out.
The Miller High Life website talks about the beer experience they bring to the picture:
"A favorite among bartenders, brewers, and beer lovers in general, Miller High Life was launched as Miller Brewing Company’s flagship beer in 1903. Its crisp, easy-drinking flavor is the epitome of the American lager category."
European law states that goods can't be imported with the word "Champagne" on their packaging unless they come from a specific region in Southwest France. Milwaukee’s Winconsin-brewed suds, however, did not fit under the fine print. It is ironic that the brewery has called themselves the moniker since 1906.
Belgian customs boss Kristian Vanderwaeren told the reporters that the motto was against “protected designation of origin ‘champagne,’ and this goes against European regulations.”
According to the brand's website, it started using the "Champagne of Bottle Bears" nickname three years after it was manufactured. It was shortened to "Champagne of Beers" in 1969. The beer is made available in champagne-styled 750ml bottles during the festive season.
This case is unique because Molson Coors Beverage Co. (Miller High Life's parent company) has not exported to the EU yet, according to AP.
Belgian customs officials, on the other hand, declined to say who gave the order to carry out the destruction. The buyer in Germany “was informed and did not contest the decision,” according to the trade organization in a statement. Molson Coors Beverage Co. said in a statement to the Associated Press:
"With its elegant, clear-glass bottle and crisp taste, Miller High Life has proudly worn the nickname ‘The Champagne of Beers’ for almost 120 years."
Representatives for the beer acknowledged that the brewery company was respectful of local restrictions around the Champagne designation, but were not ashamed of its product or slogan.
The managing director of the Comite Champage committee, Charles Goemaere, said that the destruction of Miller High Life beers “confirms the importance that the European Union attaches to designations of origin and rewards the determination of the champagne producers to protect their designation”. The brewery company said:
"We remain proud of Miller High Life, its nickname and its Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provenance. We invite our friends in Europe to the US any time to toast the High Life together."
Belgian customs claimed that the destruction of the cans was paid for by the Comite Champagne Committee.
In their joint statement, they claimed that it was carried out "with the utmost respect for environmental concerns by ensuring that the entire batch, both contents and container, was recycled in an environmentally responsible manner."
The entire matter has sparked outrage over the internet from the wastage of resources to the underlying regulations.