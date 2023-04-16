Who makes Ultra Right beer? Purchase, price, and all about the "Conservative dad" brand amid Bud Light scandal 

Georgia conservative Seth Weathers recently launched his Conservative Dad's Ultra Right Beer. This comes amid the ongoing Bud Light beer controversy revolving around transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. The Anheuser Busch brand recently collaborated with Dylan on their Bud Light beers, which quickly became the subject of country-wide controversy.

Promoting his new business, Conservative Seth Weathers said that his new beverage, Utra Right Beer, would allow outraged right-wingers to boycott the brand and drink a 100 percent woke-free beer.

Weathers even shared tweets promoting his beer brand and also launched a promotional video. He said that he created this beer to give conservatives another alternative, another company to buy from rather than a company that literally opposes everything conservatives stand for.

There's a new beer in town! America's been buying beer from a company that doesn't even know which restroom to use.There's a new beer in town! https://t.co/JHm4BspZwB

The founder of Ultra Right Beer is a former political consultant and is selling the beer at $19.99 for a six-pack

Seth Weathers has launched a new business, offering the "Ultra Right Beer," which will be available from May. The beer is currently available online and has not yet been made available in physical stores.

They are being sold in a pack of six cans for a price of $19.99. As per the website, this beverage only consists of four ingredients—water, barley, hops, and yeast—and is brewed in North Illinois at a local brewery.

The founder of the beverage brand is 38 years old and is a former political consultant. In fact, Seth was the former director of Donald Trump's 2016 Georgia campaign. He also owns his own company, Freedom Speaks Up, a conservative lifestyle brand that claims to promote things that are about freedom.

Seth is also popular for expressing his views about the woke culture and anything that goes against conservatives' views.

Ultra Right Beer comes at a time when Bud Light has been drawing flak from conservatives

Bud Light has been drawing major ire from some people over partnering with Dylan Mulvaney. Bud Light Beer recently collaborated with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney to celebrate 365 days of her womanhood. However, this was not well-received by conservatives, and they started slamming Bud Light, owned by Anheuser-Busch, for doing a sponsored post with Dylan.

Notably, Bud Light partnered with Mulvaney on April 2, and ever since, the row around it has continued to grow. For the uninitiated, Mulavaney shot to fame by sharing her womanhood journey on a TikTok series under the title "Days of Girlhood." Other than this, she was also invited to meet President Joe Biden at the White House last year among a small group of young advocates.

Even musician Kid Rock was not very pleased with the recent partnership between the beer brand and Mulvaney, and in a video shared on his social media, he was seen shooting up several cases of the Bud Light beer, making his thoughts about the brand's recent collaboration clear.

After this, several other conservatives made similar videos in which they were seen destroying Bud Light beer cans and showing their displeasure with the brand.

In the wake of these criticisms, CEO of Bud Light's parent company Anheuser-Busch, Brendan Whitworth, in a public statement said,

"We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people, we are in the business of bringing people together over a beer."

Moreover, Ultra Right Beer founder Weathers told Newsweek that Bud Light has alienated its conservative customers. He further stated that America's iconic brand will sponsor Dylan Mulvaney but they would, never in their wildest dreams, sponsor Tucker Carlson.

Weathers' Ultra Right Beer is being sold online at the moment and will be available in stores from May onwards.

