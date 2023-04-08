Hello Tomorrow! showrunners on the consequences of Marie waking up from her coma (Exclusive)

Everything changes in the season finale of Hello Tomorrow! on Apple TV+. Marie (Annie McNamara), who has been in a coma since the beginning of the show, suddenly wakes up. The father and son duo of Jack Billings and Joey Shorter have a rather unique reunion with this singular woman.

We spoke to Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen, co-creators of Hello Tomorrow! on the impact that this will have on the story to follow. We also asked them how they felt about Season 1 of the show, now that it has concluded. They went deep into themes like memory, hopes, and dreams during the conversation with SK POP.

Marie was being sold a dream in the Hello Tomorrow! finale even after coming out of her coma

By the end of the series, both Jack Billings (Billy Crudup) and Joey Shorter (Nicholas Podany) are reunited with Marie. However, they attempt to sell her the same utopia that they ply to their customers. Jansen states:

"She’s being sold that she’s in a great family, with a happy husband and a son and this rocket and she’s being sold very hard. Just like we’re all being sold very hard as we go about our lives every day. We’re being sold that these things are going to save us. And a very human response that we’re not always ready to muster in the sense of well, it’s not really going to be that good."

Showrunner Amit Bhalla then went on to state how stunned an editor was that Marie could remember her husband Jack, who abandoned her, but not her son Joey, who never did. The moment was brutal, felt the Hello Tomorrow! editor. Bhalla added:

"Our memories are, in fact, imaginary constructions that we want to believe. And at that time, believing that there was somebody like Jack who loved her and that she could land on her vulnerability is what she needed to believe at that moment."

Dewshane @DewshaneW What if the Life You've always wanted was just one great deal away? #HelloTOMORROW Feb. 17, 2023 @AppleTVPlus What if the Life You've always wanted was just one great deal away? #HelloTOMORROW Feb. 17, 2023 @AppleTVPlus https://t.co/YjByBDx4sQ

Jansen added:

"One of the deep themes of the show is how do we live with the promises that we’ve been sold? By advertising. By corporations. By consumer capitalism. How do we live with that when we’re inevitably disappointed? Because our lives are still human right? The vacuum does not make all the pain go away. Even when it works well."

While Season 2 of Hello Tomorrow! has not yet been greenlit, both Bhalla and Jansen have a gameplan for the road ahead. Bhalla even shared as much with SK POP:

"Well, Marie’s obviously having some trouble with her memory. In many ways, her memory unlocks the past for the viewer. A very important past of what happened between her and Jack back then. And what sent Jack on this desperate road that he’s on. That’s kind of the work of Season 2 is to uncover and unpack their relationship as it once was and how it will come to be in this new era or whatever. This new time."

Ryan @ryanvanliere 🏻 @AppleTV Please renew Hello Tomorrow for Season 2! @AppleTV Please renew Hello Tomorrow for Season 2! 🙏🏻

Will the retro-futuristic show return for a second outing to finish the story? Only time will tell. Until then, you can catch up on the excellent first season of Hello Tomorrow! only on Apple TV+.

Poll : 0 votes