"This is what the 50s thought the future was going to look like": Nicholas Podany on the Hello Tomorrow! setting (Exclusive)

The first thing that catches your eye in Apple TV+'s new show - Hello Tomorrow! is its retro-futuristic setting. A strange marriage between the 1950s and the future, the show is an amalgamation of yesterday and tomorrow.

Apple TV+ @AppleTVPlus



Travel to the 1950s retro-future world of Welcome to Vistaville—where the American dream is promised but not always delivered.Travel to the 1950s retro-future world of #HelloTomorrow , streaming now on Apple TV+ apple.co/HelloTomorrow Welcome to Vistaville—where the American dream is promised but not always delivered.Travel to the 1950s retro-future world of #HelloTomorrow, streaming now on Apple TV+ apple.co/HelloTomorrow https://t.co/tgn6OpFNeu

Thrust right into the center of it all is Nicholas Podany, the deuteragonist of Hello Tomorrow! The 26-year-old actor plays Joey Shorter, a young man who joins a band of traveling salesmen, selling the notion of life on the moon. According to Podany, the show is what "the 50s thought the future was going to look like."

SK POP was delighted to chat with this well-spoken, intelligent, amicable man ahead of the show's premiere.

How did Podany play the evolution of Joey's character, from a wide-eyed young man to a more natural salesman over the course of the season? He told us in an exclusive interview.

Podany said Hello Tomorrow! focuses on man's desire for more!

Hidden beneath the innocence of Joey's character is a more seasoned, adventurous soul.

Podany explained:

"I think from the beginning I had to understand that Joey has in his blood, adventurous spirit. And so the deer in the headlights is simply the result of being told that’s okay. It’s not that all of this is brand new. It’s that it is so much freedom at once that you don’t know where to put your hands. Or how to function in your body."

Apple TV+ @AppleTVPlus In the 1950s retro-futuristic world of #HelloTomorrow , a team of sales misfits band together to sell timeshares on the moon— premiering February 17 on Apple TV+ apple.co/HelloTomorrow In the 1950s retro-futuristic world of #HelloTomorrow, a team of sales misfits band together to sell timeshares on the moon— premiering February 17 on Apple TV+ apple.co/HelloTomorrow https://t.co/XmTUoOizty

Slowly but surely, over the course of Hello Tomorrow!, Podany becomes a seasoned salesman peddling his lunar timeshares. As exciting as this evolution was for the viewer, it was always inherent to Joey's character.

He elaborated:

"So that by the time the steering wheel starts feeling good and you know how to shift gears, you learn how to drive. It’s not that you were afraid of the car, it was our first time at the wheel. But once you know how, that’s exciting, and hopefully he doesn’t go too fast."

But does the science-fiction setting add or distract from the show, which is a human story of family and deception? Podany had an interesting take:

"Something that I’ve heard from a few people talking about the show is that they feel a great sense of nostalgia when looking at that world. This is what the 50s thought the future was going to look like. And still couched within that nostalgia is this human condition."

Apple TV+ @AppleTVPlus



Emmy winner Billy Crudup stars as Jack Billings, a charismatic salesman selling timeshares… on the moon. Official Trailer - Hello Tomorrow!Emmywinner Billy Crudup stars as Jack Billings, a charismatic salesman selling timeshares… on the moon. #HelloTomorrow premieres February 17 on Apple TV+ apple.co/HelloTomorrow Official Trailer - Hello Tomorrow!Emmy® winner Billy Crudup stars as Jack Billings, a charismatic salesman selling timeshares… on the moon. #HelloTomorrow premieres February 17 on Apple TV+ apple.co/HelloTomorrow https://t.co/Pr6UqdBfeu

At the heart of Hello Tomorrow! is the human desire for more. Even if every scientific achievement is within human grasp, man can never really get enough. Podany concluded:

"That there needs to be something more. Always. And even in your most lovely memories of how things might have been in terms of the future or hovercars or what could have solved everything. Climate change is all right. There’s no emissions or anything. But still, humans need more. It’s horrifying."

Hello Tomorrow! also stars the legendary Billy Crudup, who plays Jack Billings, a salesman who takes young Joey Shorter under his wing. The first three episodes are streaming on Apple TV+, with brand new episodes dropping every Friday.

Poll : 0 votes