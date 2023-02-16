Hello Tomorrow!, Apple TV+'s new sci-fi drama, will premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 12.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The series is set in a futuristic world wherein various salesmen look to sell timeshares on the moon.

The show features Billy Crudup in one of the major roles, along with numerous others portraying important supporting roles. The series is helmed by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen.

Hello Tomorrow! on Apple TV+ is set in a futuristic world

Apple TV released the official trailer for January 19, 2023, which offers a glimpse of the futuristic world in which the series is set. The trailer opens with an intriguing voiceover that sets the tone of the series:

''No one here is not a dreamer. Not in a world like this, where you can have it all. We live with miracles at our fingertips. We got robots taking out the trash. We fly to the stars. And that's what I want for you and your families. That's the dream you all deserve. Soon you folks will be saying, 'Wow!'I love living on the moon.''

The trailer subsequently depicts several pivotal moments from the series without giving away any major spoilers. Overall, it maintains a mysteriously intriguing tone that fans of sci-fi dramas would certainly enjoy. Check out the official synopsis of the show, according to Apple TV+ Press:

''Set in a retro-future world, “Hello Tomorrow!” centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Billy Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a unique cinematic experience that blends various elements of science fiction, drama, and comedy. It is expected to explore several complex themes like human beings' relationship with technology, AI, space, and many more.

The series reportedly features a total of 10 episodes, the first three of which will premiere on February 17, 2023, following which the series is expected to follow the standard weekly-release format.

A quick look at Hello Tomorrow! cast

Hello Tomorrow! features Billy Crudup as Jack Billings in what looks like the lead character of the film. Jack Billings is known to be a workaholic and an extremely hard-working man who prioritizes his career over anything else.

Crudup portrays his character with shades of grey, making him more fascinating and complex. Viewers can expect a powerful performance from the star. Apart from Hello Tomorrow!, Billy Crudup has appeared in several acclaimed and popular movies and shows over the years, including Almost Famous, Public Enemies, and Gypsy, to name a few.

The rest of the supporting cast includes other prominent actors like Haneefah Wood as Shirley Stedman, Hank Azaria as Eddie, Nicholas Podany as Joey Shorter, and many more.

Don't forget to catch Hello Tomorrow! on Apple TV+ on Friday, February 17, 2023.

