Was Dylan Mulvaney on Price Is Right? Acting career explored in light of Bud Light controversy

Dylan Mulvaney has been in the news after Bud Light sent her a package of beer cans with her face on it. Amidst the ongoing controversy, Mulvaney's old videos where she appeared on The Price is Right are now being widely circulated online.

Dylan appeared on the show in 2021 and won a number of prizes.

Dylan Mulvaney paid her rent through the money that she won on The Price Is Right

Dylan shared a video on TikTok in 2022, where she revealed that she participated in The Price Is Right in 2021.

She won a game room with a pool table on the show but revealed that she was unsure what to do with the table and hence decided to sell it. Dylan recalled how she had found a buyer to purchase the brand-new pool table she won on the show, but the table did not arrive in time.

When she connected with the production company about her prize, Dylan found out that the pool table was stuck in a cargo ship in the middle of the ocean.

Days later, Dylan Mulvaney received another email from The Price Is Right, where they asked if she would be happy to be paid the value of the pool table, which she agreed to.

Dylan further stated that she used the same money to pay her rent.

Dylan was a theater actor before becoming a TikTok star

Dylan Mulvaney became famous on social media after she shared her 365-day journey of womanhood on TikTok. Before this, she was a trans actress and comic. Before the pandemic, she played the role of Elder White in the Book of Mormon, the Broadway musical.

She also played other roles, including How The Grinch Stole Christmas! at the Old Globe Theatre, The Play at the Birch North Park Theatre, Next to Normal at Arts Off Broadway, Legally Blonde, Spring Awakening, Bye Bye Birdie, and High School Musical at ACT San Diego.

For those unaware of the 26-year-old influencer's TikTok journey, she came out as trans during the pandemic. In 2022, she started documenting her gender transition on TikTok and named the series Days of Girlhood, which ended up becoming a viral series on the video-sharing platform.

However, Dylan Mulvaney received major backlash online after Bud Light collaborated with her to celebrate the 365 days of her journey as a woman. Notably, the beer company released a statement and said that the beer can featuring the face of the trans influencer was to celebrate her completing 365 days of womanhood and not for being sold. This was a part of a campaign and they do it with other influencers and actors as well.

Several other companies that partnered with the social media star have been receiving backlash, including Nike and Olay.

