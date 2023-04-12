What did Cam'ron say about Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors? Creed 3 remarks spark online backlash

American rapper Cam'ron was slammed online after he made some comments about pictures of Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors. The 47-year-old rapper took to Instagram on April 8, 2023, to share two pictures of the two stars posing in close proximity during a photo shoot for The New York Times for their film Creed 3.

In the caption of the picture, he wrote:

"The reason I didn’t go see creed"

The first picture is a monochrome click of Jordan and Majors where the latter is hugging the former as they both stare directly into the camera. Meanwhile, the second one shows Majors resting his head on Jordan's shoulder, while he does the same on Majors' head.

The Paid in Full star did not elaborate on why he wrote this caption. While some thought the post was funny, others called Cam'ron out for questioning the star duo's s*xuality as the pictures showed them posing in close proximity.

Cam'ron called out by his fellow industry members

After Cam'ron posted the pictures of Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors, members from the music industry called him out for his innuendo. Award-winning rapper Skillz took to Instagram where he shared a screenshot of Cam'ron's post and discuss what he felt about the same.

He began his note by sharing that he tells his near and dear ones that he loves them because "tomorrow ain't promised" and death is certain one day. The songwriter then slammed the rapper for going against his own kind.

He noted that it was already tough for black men and that they couldn't show love and accept it without their "own trying to make it out to be something else." Skillz noted that while he doesn't know Michael B. Jordan personally, he knew that losing Chadwick Boseman was hard on the latter, and that his death was hard on everyone.

Referring to Michael B. Jordan's friendship with the late Chadwick Boseman, Skillz said that maybe Majors played an important role in Jordan's life after he lost his friend. The songwriter slammed the s*xual connotation seemingly suggested by Cam'ron and said Majors may have entered Jordan's life when he needed a friend or a "bro."

Skillz wondered how men couldn't have healthy relationships with other men without people questioning their masculinity and s*xuality. The rapper also gave an example of a social media post he had shared previously where he asked black men to smile in their pictures but only got weird responses.

"[I] got nothing but dudes saying 'naaah Ion do that ish Skillz' You dont do what? Smile? You dont see nothing wrong with that? Maaan the times we living in goofy af. Yall got it. When you die and ya family dont have one picture of you smiling you got it bruh. Hardest obituary pic ever. You won."

In the comments section of Skillz's post, DJ Paul from Three 6 Mafia hailed the film and said that Cam'ron was missing out not watching Creed 3 since it was a great film. He said that he watched it five times, and it wasn't just for the theme song in the film's trailer.

However, Skillz wasn't the only one calling out Cam'ron for the post. Several other netizens also took to social media to call the latter out.

Directed by Michael B. Jordan, Creed III was released on March 3, 2023. Aside from Jordan and Majors, the film also stars Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Phylicia Rashad, Mila Davis-Kent, Jose Benavidez, Selenis Leyva, Florian Munteanu, etc. in key roles.

It is worth noting that as of writing this article, Cam'ron was yet to make any comments about his post and the backlash he received on the same.

