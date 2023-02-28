Creed III star Michael B. Jordan reveals advice he got from Denzel Washington

Creed III star Michael B. Jordan recently appeared in Jimmy Kimmel Live. He spoke about his highly anticipated film, Creed III, and shared a valuable piece of advice he received from iconic actor-director Denzel Washington that helped him as a director. Jordan mentioned,

''One thing that Denzel always told me was, like, listen, 'You got a storyboard, storyboard, storyboard.' And I'm like, 'Storyboard? What do you mean?' (Denzel says) 'No, I'm gonna get you a storyboard artist.''

Jordan further spoke at length about how Washington explained the importance of having a storyboard artist while directing a film. In Creed III, Michael B. Jordan plays the titular role apart from directing the movie. The film is set to hit theaters on March 3, 2023.

Michael B. Jordan opens up on having a storyboard artist

During the interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Michael B. Jordan mentioned that Denzel Washington told him he'd get him a storyboard artist. He said,

''We were in the middle of rehearsal and he picks up his phone and he calls this guy and was like, 'Hey, Warren, it's D. Yeah, yeah, so remember that kid I was tellin' you about? Yeah, well, he's gonna hire you. Alright, cool.''

Jordan further talked about how having a storyboard artist helped him as a director while filming Creed III. He said,

''(It was) so crucial - just the shot list and (to) really prepare, you know, what scenes (Are) you gonna actually shoot and what (are the) shots that you actually need - storyboards were a lifesaver for me.''

Michael B. Jordan made his directorial debut with Creed III. Previously he'd reprised the role of Adonis Creed in the earlier Creed movies. Apart from that, Jordan is known for his performances in numerous other critically acclaimed and popular movies and shows like Parenthood, Fruitvale Station, Black Panther, and many more.

What is Creed III about? Cast, plot, and more details

Creed III is the third installment in the popular Creed franchise and continues to focus on the life of its titular character, who's now at the peak of his powers. However, his life takes a turn when his childhood friend returns from prison after many years. Here's Rotten Tomatoes' description of the boxing movie:

''After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring.''

The description further states,

''The face off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian -- a fighter who has nothing to lose.''

Jordan looks stunning in the film's trailer, effortlessly portraying his character's raw intensity and determination. Jordan is brilliantly supported by several actors like Jonathan Majors as Damian "Dame" Anderson, Tessa Thompson as Bianca Taylor, Wood Harris as Tony "Little Duke" Evers, and many others. The screenplay for the movie is penned by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin.

Don't miss Creed III, releasing in theaters on Friday, March 3, 2023.

