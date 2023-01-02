Three 6 Mafia members list explored amid Gangsta Boo's unfortunate death at 43

American rapper Gangsta Boo, a former Three 6 Mafia member, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the age of 43.

Reportedly, she died around 4 pm in her Memphis, Tennessee, house. News of her demise was confirmed by her former groupmate, DJ Paul K.O.M., who shared a picture of the star on his Instagram handle.

While the cause of her death is unknown at this point, insiders told TMZ that Gangsta Boo allegedly died of drug-related issues.

A source told the publication that Boo was attending a local concert with her brother, who allegedly overdosed and was hospitalized. While he is doing okay now, an insider close to the case revealed that drugs were found near Gangsta's death scene, and a fentanyl-laced substance could be a possible reason for her demise.

Boo joined Three 6 Mafia in 1995 and was with the group till 2001 alongside other members.

Gangsta Boo was not a part of the original Three 6 Mafia

Mel @msmelmill RIP Lord Infamous, RIP Koopsta Knicca, and now RIP Gangsta Boo. Literally half of Three 6 Mafia now gone too soon. RIP Lord Infamous, RIP Koopsta Knicca, and now RIP Gangsta Boo. Literally half of Three 6 Mafia now gone too soon. https://t.co/sxWINNHyYF

The American hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia was originally formed in 1991 as a horror-themed underground music group from Memphis, Tennessee. They quickly rose to become one of America's most influential hip-hop groups.

It was founded by DJ Paul (Paul Beauregard), Juicy J (Jordan Houston), and Paul's step-brother Lord Infamous (Ricky Dunigan). Three 6 Mafia was later joined by Crunchy Black (Darnell Carlton), Koopsta Knicca (Robert Cooper Phillips), and Gangsta Boo (Lola Chantrelle Mitchell).

The music group also has its own label, Hypnotize Minds, which has launched the careers of several Memphis-based rappers in the industry. Three 6 Mafia currently consists of DJ Paul and Juicy J only.

Gangsta Boo began her rapping career when she was a teenager. She was also the second female rapper, after K-9, to join the group.

b @biancavivion A Southern Legend, Rest Well Rest In Peace Gangsta Boo, the First Lady of Three 6 Mafia they were the soundtrack to my adolescent hustle years, listening on the bus rushing from my radio job to my late retail shift at 16, her music made me feel important when I felt invisibleA Southern Legend, Rest Well Rest In Peace Gangsta Boo, the First Lady of Three 6 Mafia they were the soundtrack to my adolescent hustle years, listening on the bus rushing from my radio job to my late retail shift at 16, her music made me feel important when I felt invisible😭 A Southern Legend, Rest Well https://t.co/LxrEXqAQwK

Boo, whose real name was Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was involved in the group's debut album, Mystic Stylez. She was also involved in the group's other albums like Chapter 1: The End (1996), Chapter 2: World Domination (1997), When the Smoke Clears: Sixty 6, Sixty 1 (2000), and Choices: The Album (2001).

She also focused on her solo career and released multiple tracks and albums like Enquiring Minds (1998) and Both Worlds *69 (2001). The former album bagged the 46th position on the Billboard 200 list with her hit Where Dem Dollas At? marking her prominence.

In 2003, she released her third album, Enquiring Minds II: The Soap Opera.

Her other works include collaborations with artists like Witch by La Chat, Prophet Posse, OutKast, Gucci Mane, Hypnotize Camp Posse, Trap-A-Holics, DJ Fletch, etc.

Before her passing, Gangsta Boo began working with the outlet Uproxx to launch her new music and performances. She shared a video of her live performance of I'm Fresh in December 2022 on her Instagram handle.

She also collaborated with rappers GloRilla and Big Latto for their single F**k the Club Up.

