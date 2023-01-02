Gangsta Boo net worth: Rapper's fortune explored as former Three 6 Mafia member dies aged 43

American rapper Gangsta Boo, a former member of the hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia, passed away at the age of 43.

The news of her death was confirmed by the hip-hop group founder, DJ Paul K.O.M., who shared a picture of her on Instagram.

Gangsta Boo reportedly died at her Memphis residence on January 1 at around 4 pm. While the official cause of death is still unknown, sources told news outlet TMZ that the rapper died of drug-related issues.

An insider revealed that the rapper's brother was with her last night at a local concert and that he was hospitalized due to overdosing. While he is now in stable condition, sources close to the case state that drugs were found at Boo's death scene and a fentanyl-laced substance could be a possible cause of her death.

Several musicians and artists paid tribute to the late rapper on DJ Paul's post.

Rapper Lil Jon commented:

"MAN WE WAS JUS TOGETHER 3 WEEKS AGO REST WELL QUEEN"

KLC The Drum Major wrote:

"Rest Well, STRENGTH & PRAYERS!!!!!"

Cuban rapper La Goony Chonga said:

"nooooo not lola. im in literal tears she was such a real one. RIP to the queen."

Gangsta Boo had a net worth of approximately $2 million

Born on August 7, 1979, Lola C. Mitchell, better known by her stage name Gangsta Boo, was a native of Memphis, Tennessee.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, her estimated net worth at the time of her death was $2 million.

Mitchell joined the hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia in 1995. She was the second female member of the group after K-9. During her time with the group, Boo was involved in releasing their debut album, Mystic Stylez, in 1995.

In 1996 and 1997, the hip-hop group released their albums Chapter 1: The End and Chapter 2: World Domination, respectively.

In 2000, Three 6 Mafia released their album When the Smoke Clears: Sixty 6, Sixty 1, which bagged the second spot on the US R&B charts and sixth position on the Billboard 200 chart.

Choices: The Album, which was released a year later, also bagged the 4th position on the US R&B charts. Gangsta Boo left the group in 2001.

The female rapper also released her solo albums Enquiring Minds (1998), Both Worlds *69 (2001) while working alongside the band. After she left, Boo worked and released her album Enquiring Minds II: The Soap Opera in 2003.

Gangsta Boo also worked alongside Prophet Posse, Hypnotize Camp Posse, Gucci Mane, Witch by La Chat, OutKast, The Game, etc.

Most recently, the Where Dem Dollas At rapper had started working with music outlet Uproxx to launch her new performances and music. In December 2022, she posted a video of her live performance of I’m Fresh on her Instagram.

