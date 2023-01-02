What happened to Gangsta Boo? Tributes pour in as former member of Three 6 Mafia dies aged 43

Well-known rapper Gangsta Boo, also known as Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, recently passed away on January 1, 2023, at the age of 43. She reportedly died from a drug overdose and a cardiac arrest.

TMZ sources stated that according to Mitchell’s brother, she was performing the previous night at an event in Memphis when she had an overdose, following which she was taken to the hospital.

Other sources said that the way she died hinted towards the presence of narcotics or a fentanyl-laced product leading to her death. The cops have already started their investigation and an autopsy report is being awaited to find out the exact reason that led to her demise.

Several well-known personalities from the music industry paid tribute to her on social media, including record producer and rapper DJ Paul. Paul shared a picture of Boo where she was spotted in a black outfit and working on some DJ equipment.

Gangsta Boo had a successful solo career

Born on August 7, 1979, Chantrelle developed an interest in rapping at a very young age. She was a member of the hip-hop group Da Mafia 6ix, where she worked on their first mixtape, 6ix Commandments.

She gained recognition after joining the hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia, and the group delivered six albums while Chantrelle was part of it. The list included Mystic Stylez, Chapter 1: The End, Chapter 2: World Dominion, Tear Da Club Up Thugs, When the Smoke Clears: Sixty 6, Sixty 1, and Choices: The Album.

Gangsta Boo released only three solo albums in her entire career (Image via Al Pereira/Getty Images)

Three 6 Mafia was formed in 1991 and the original members included Chantrelle, along with Koopsta Knicca, Lord Infamous, and Crunchy Black. Koopsta passed away in October 2015 while Lord died in December 2013. Black remained a member of the group until 2006. The current lineup includes DJ Paul and Juicy J.

Gangsta Boo also had a successful solo career where she released three albums. Her first album, Enquiring Minds, was released through Hypnotize Minds/Relativity Records in September 1998. The album reached the 46th position on the US Billboard 200 and 15th on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Her second album, Both Worlds *69, was released in July 2001 and it featured 17 singles. The album managed to reach the 29th position on the US Billboard 200 and 8th position on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Boo’s next and final album was Enquiring Minds II: The Soap Opera, released in September 2003. It reached the 53rd position on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and 24th on the US Independent Albums.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Gangsta Boo gained recognition over the years as a member of the hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia following her successful solo career. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard the news of her demise:

Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 @kcjj_04 RIP Gangsta Boo. They found her dead on her porch. RIP Gangsta Boo. They found her dead on her porch. https://t.co/9wbm7D7gK5

he reads. @TheGreatIsNate Gangsta Boo really repped the South until the very end— this came out like 3 months ago. She still had a lot to give…and that saddens me the most. RIP! Gangsta Boo really repped the South until the very end— this came out like 3 months ago. She still had a lot to give…and that saddens me the most. RIP! https://t.co/zDX3B7rdzr

Otto Von Biz Markie @Passionweiss RIP Gangsta Boo. The first lady of Southern rap, a pioneer w/ mesmerizing get money bounce, and a ubiquitous influence since she kicked Satanic verses at 15 on "Mystic Stylez." Boo defined Memphis rap as much as anyone in Three 6, and never spit a bad verse.

Gone far too soon. RIP Gangsta Boo. The first lady of Southern rap, a pioneer w/ mesmerizing get money bounce, and a ubiquitous influence since she kicked Satanic verses at 15 on "Mystic Stylez." Boo defined Memphis rap as much as anyone in Three 6, and never spit a bad verse. Gone far too soon. https://t.co/N8cOhAQ03Z

Latto’s Destiny 🎀 (fan) @LattosDestiny I’m so sorry Latto 🥺🥺🥺

Long Live Gangsta Boo 🕊️I’m so sorry Latto 🥺🥺🥺 Long Live Gangsta Boo 🕊️💔 I’m so sorry Latto 🥺🥺🥺😭😭😭https://t.co/phFMhK0atk

TEE SNOW @STALLlONAIRE Long Live Gangsta Boo 🕊️ Long Live Gangsta Boo 🕊️ https://t.co/85XPaMDM3u

Soulo @Khan_Soulo RIP Gangsta Boo RIP Gangsta Boo https://t.co/QJnqOAT5aS

Cuzo Carolina @Cuzo2real Damn Rip Gangsta Boo….y’all called it the Migo flow….but my uncle was pushing that red 5.0 on Daytons when I was a kid and heard this Damn Rip Gangsta Boo….y’all called it the Migo flow….but my uncle was pushing that red 5.0 on Daytons when I was a kid and heard this https://t.co/l0bqszNT5a

DJ Real Smoove @djrealsmoove Twitter : “ R.I.P Gangsta Boo she was found deceased on the porch ”



Black Twitter : Twitter : “ R.I.P Gangsta Boo she was found deceased on the porch ” Black Twitter : https://t.co/FxpMrpVETy

Boo is survived by her family members, whose identities have not yet been disclosed.

