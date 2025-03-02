“So wholesome & hilarious”- Fans excited as Lay's latest commercial features Lionel Messi and other soccer legends set off on a ‘Lay's Crawl’ 

Fans online have reacted to Lay's introducing 'Lay's Crawl' with soccer legends like Lionel Messi and Thierry Henry, among others. They are excited to stand a chance of meeting the sporting icons or have their tabs covered by them.

Lay's is known for its excellent brand campaigns, especially around sports. It is the official snack partner of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) and the UEFA Women's Champions League (UWCL). Last year, it showcased soccer legends David Beckham and Thierry Henry enjoying a Lay's packet at the iconic San Siro Stadium in Italy during a UCL match.

This year, it has taken it to another level with 'Lay's Crawl'. It features Thierry Henry, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and new brand ambassador Alexia Putellas' search for pubs to watch the game in. Henry and Putellas search for a pub that has Lay's in Barcelona, while Messi and Suarez do so in Miami. They finally find one each and stay to watch the game with fans.

About the new campaign, Lay's Global Vice President, Alexis Porter, said (via PR Newswire):

"There's a reason why fans choose Lay's to make the most of every game day. There's just something uniquely satisfying about our potato chips that brings people together.

"As we enter year three of No Lay's, No Game, we're taking fan engagement to the next level by bringing together some of the most celebrated soccer icons to once again remind fans why it is unthinkable to watch soccer without Lay's. Our continued partnership with the UCL allows us to connect with fans in a way that only Lay's can—creating experiences that are as unforgettable as the matches themselves."

Fans online reacted to the campaign on X (formerly Twitter), as one wrote:

"What an advert ..so wholesome & hilarious.. No Lay's, No Game!"

More fans reacted to the campaign:

"Gotta carry Lays to all the bars now," one tweeted.

"I have Lay's!!! They should come and watch the game with me. I have alot," one fan urged.

"Me and the Bar owner will have a forever problem if Messi can in and they don’t have Lay’s," another commented.

"Now that’s a dream team! Messi, Suárez, Putellas, and Henry scouting the best spots – who wouldn’t want to join them?," one fan wrote.

"Messi: Do you have Lay’s? that was so funny," another fan tweeted.

Lionel Messi, Thierry Henry, and other soccer legends' reactions to 'Lay's Crawl'

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez for Inter Miami (Image Source: Getty)

Lionel Messi is considered by many as the greatest soccer player of all time. After playing for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, he moved to Inter Miami in 2023.

He did the 'Lay's Crawl' with his teammate and friend Luis Suarez and said (via PR Newswire):

"Luis and I had a blast dropping in on Miami fans – it's not easy for us to watch a match in a bar like 'normal fans' so it was a special day. Miami has such a rich soccer culture – people here really live and breathe their love of the game.

"It was another great experience being part of another campaign of No Lay's, No Game because Lay's always finds incredible ways to make watching soccer even better. I like that soccer fans and Lay's are always game for anything!"

Meanwhile, Luis Suarez, who joined Inter Miami last year and had also played with Messi at Barcelona, said:

"When I saw Alexia and Thierry had surprised fans in Barcelona, I thought, 'It would be so cool if we could do that in Miami, too.' I'm thankful to Lay's for bringing No Lay's, No Game to Miami and letting Leo and me show fans why they need to have Lay's when watching the game."

Thierry Henry is also considered one of the greatest players of all time and played for teams like Arsenal and Barcelona during his playing career. The Frenchman, who is now a coach and a pundit, said about the 'Lay's Crawl' in Barcelona:

"What keeps me coming back to No Lay's, No Game is the connection to fans. It's so easy to feel disconnected behind a screen, so I love having the opportunity to meet with fans in person. Watching soccer is such a social event. I used to watch the match with my dad growing up eating crisps and now I'm passing that tradition along to my family. It's all about who you're watching with – and of course snacking on Lay's while you watch."

Lay's also took the opportunity to introduce Alexia Putellas as their new brand ambassador as she did the crawl with Thierry Henry. She said:

"I'll never forget the fans' reactions – it was incredible. As someone who grew up being a soccer fan watching all the players, I never imagined I would be living this experience from the other side.

"I'm a lifelong fan of the sport, and there's nothing like watching a good match with good friends. To be able to surprise fans and to work with a brand like Lay's who shares that joy and passion for the game was an honor."

Putellas is considered one of the greatest female soccer players of all time and plays for Barcelona Femeni.

Fans can enjoy Lay's experience at pubs in certain locations

During the UEFA Champions League games this season, fans can enjoy the Lay's experience at certain pubs in Spain, Portugal, Germany, Ukraine, and South Africa.

Unlike the superstar players, though, they can figure out if a pub has Lay's or not through the Lay's lights outside the pub. Some lucky fans could also stand a chance to get their tabs paid off by Putellas or Henry if they are watching a UCL game in a 'Lay's Light' pub.

Lay's will be hosting watch parties at certain pubs at the aforementioned locations and also releasing new merchandise and giveaways.

Lay's Dash online game

If you don't live near a Lay's Light pub, you can still take part in the 'No Lay's, No Game' campaign through their online game called 'Lay's Dash'. Fans can go to nolaysnogame.com to play a single-player interactive game.

Fans can play as one of Messi, Henry, Putellas, or Suarez and traverse a city, dodging various obstacles and collecting Lay's chips to win fun prizes.

