"Social media literally built her": Emma Chamberlain's comment on TikTok's possible ban puts internet in splits 

While talking to Variety at the Vanity Fair Oscars' Red Carpet 2024 on March 10, Emma Chamberlain gave her opinion on the possible TikTok ban:

"I sort of personally banned TikTok myself on my own life. Like two years ago I deleted it cause I thought, I just realised it's kind of an unhealthy app at times mentally maybe, especially for me so I was like we're getting rid of this."

She also added:

"I think if it went away, you know, I would be, maybe would be a relief, it would be kind of, it would kind of rattle the whole world, I don't know how it would impact."

Her response to a possible TikTok ban received mixed reactions, with people commenting on Pop Crave's post on X.

A user comments on Emma Chamberlain (image via @OneMonarchTwo on X)

Expand Tweet

Chamberlain's look for the red carpet included a simple black maxi skirt, with a tight corset. She wore a white unbuttoned top paired with a diamond necklace and a small purse.

"She's not on it cos she was not good at it" say netizens about Emma Chamberlain

After Emma Chamberlain's red carpet video of her expressing her views on TikTok went viral, netizens had mixed reactions. People pointed out that Emma's rise to fame started from YouTube, so she doesn't get to disapprove of other similar platforms such as TikTok.

Emma started her YouTube channel in June 2016 where she'd post vlogs on cooking, fashion hauls, car vlogs, collaborations and other videos. Soon she gained recognition and won the 2019 Teen Choice Awards for Choice Female Web Star.

Some others also agreed with Emma Chamberlain and talked about how TikTok has become an addiction hindering their daily life.

A user believes Emma is not good at TikTok (image via @dannyazzopardi on X)

A user points out Emma's YouTube career (image via @wonderfuljoey23 on X)

Users agree with Emma (image via @thatbeynikastan on X)

A netizen disagrees with Emma (image via @erikaaapaige on X)

Netizens agree with Emma (image via @umiya_awan on X)

A user talks about a TikTok break (image via @umiya_awan on X)

A user compares TikTok with other platforms (image via @NFT.NYC 2024 on X)

As per India TV News, US President Joe Biden on March 8 said that he would sign legislation giving China's ByteDance company, which created TikTok, six months to evict the popular app. The US House of Representatives is scheduled to vote next week to pass the legislation.