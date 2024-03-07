"Hopefully this kills cringe dance trends": Internet reacts as TikTok may lose independent publishers’ music after NMPA's license expires in April

Popular social media platform TikTok may lose its NMPA license as it is all set to expire on April 30, and the organization claimed that it might not renew or extend it.

The National Music Publishers Association, AKA NMPA, warned TikTok on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, claiming that if they do not renew or extend the license, a lot of music and other content could be removed from the platform.

Since the license is used by a huge number of music publishers, these creators could suffer immensely from this move. The organization wrote in their letter sent to TikTok:

“Recently, the press has highlighted concerns around TikTok’s licensing practices, concerns that NMPA has heard directly from many of our members. At this time, we do not anticipate that there will be an option to renew or extend the current NMPA licenses or participate in a new license with TikTok through NMPA."

The letter also stated how the publishers can discuss with TikTok to “negotiate a license” as it expires on April 30, 2024. The organization has also given the publishers the option to discuss their concerns with NMPA attorneys.

As the news about the agreement is ending and TikTok is in no mood to renew it, many social media users have started pouring their thoughts on the same. One even commented and said:

The National Music Publishers Association signed an agreement in 2020 to represent US publishers like WMG, Sony and even UMG.

Social media users reacted to the news of TikTok not renewing or extending its NMPA license

While the National Music Publishers Association has offered the app to bypass the strain and cost of negotiations, the short video-sharing application does not seem interested in the renewal of the same.

At the same time, Billboard also reported that while many music publishers are a part of the NMPA membership, they hardly use the model license for TikTok and often negotiate their deals by bypassing the platform.

While the NMPA has directly warned the app of certain music works going away from the platform, the short video-sharing application has not yet responded to the same. At the same time, the company has also refrained from addressing the comments of internet users on the issue.