How to enable Dark Mode on TikTok for Android and iOS (2023)

Looking to turn on Dark Mode on TikTok for your Android or iOS device? While it is easy to switch to TikTok’s dark mode on an iOS smartphone, Android users will have to perform a quirky method to activate the feature. This is because the app’s Android version doesn’t have a dedicated dark mode yet, leaving many frustrated over the limitation.

That said, there are a couple of workarounds to try and dodge the restriction. This article covers the tactics for TikTok’s Dark Mode for Android, as well as offers a guide for iOS users to enable the option easily.

How to enable TikTok Dark Mode on Android?

To enable dark mode on the app for Android devices, you’ll have to turn on the “Force dark mode” feature from the Developer Options. Open the Settings app on your Android phone.

If you haven’t enabled Developer Mode already, look for the Build Number of your phone under the About Phone/About section of the settings. Tap on the Build Number seven times to enable Developer Mode.

Once enabled, go to the primary Settings page, look for Developer Options, and open it. Here, scroll down and locate the “Force dark mode” toggle. After enabling the option, refresh the app and you should see a dark background.

Note that the aforementioned process may not work on some phones. If you are willing to use TikTok Lite, there’s another workaround you can try. Simply enable the device’s in-built dark mode feature from its Quick Settings panel or the Settings app. Now, open/refresh the app to enjoy it in dark mode.

Disclaimer: Certain Android devices may not comply with any of the workarounds mentioned above. If you have one of these devices, you will have to wait for the company to roll out an official dark mode toggle for the Android platform.

How to enable TikTok Dark Mode on iOS?

Unlike Android, the process is pretty simple for iOS devices. Follow these steps to easily enable dark mode:

Open the TikTok app and tap on Profile in the bottom right. Next, go to the settings by tapping on the icon with three horizontal lines in the top right. Go to Settings and Privacy and tap on Dark mode. Toggle the option to turn on/off the feature.

Additionally, you can set the app’s background according to the device’s settings. Simply enable the toggle for Use device settings under the Dark mode tab. Now, you can simply switch to dark mode on your iPhone to use the app in dark mode.

Having the option to switch to a dark background from regular white has become an inevitable functionality for millennials. Not only does dark mode help ease one’s vision-related stress (especially at night), but it also offers a pleasant change for those who don’t prefer a light background.

In addition to the in-built dark mode/theme of Android and iOS, which affects the device’s user interface, most new-age applications, including TikTok, come with a toggle for light and dark versions, making it easy for users to switch between their preferences for individual experiences.

Note that enabling dark mode will not affect the videos you watch on the platform in any way. Follow Sportskeeda for more such technology and gaming-related guides.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

