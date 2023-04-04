iOS is one of the most popular operating systems and is designed by the tech giant Apple itself. Similarly, the iPhone is one of the most widely used smartphones in the world. These devices have an intuitive interface, a sleek design, and a range of powerful features that make them indispensable for everyday use. With every new version of iOS, Apple brings out new tweaks and twerks that augment the user experience. These features are often present in corners of the settings app that a new user might find hard to locate.

However, there are many hidden iOS features that most users are unaware of. These tools can significantly enhance the functionality and usability of your iPhone, making it an even more valuable asset. In this article, we will highlight the top 10 hidden iOS features that will change the way you use your iPhone.

Hidden iOS features that will change the way you use your iPhone

Here is a list of hidden iOS features to enhance productivity and functionality:

1) One-handed keyboard

iPhones include a one-handed keyboard mode that allows you to type with just one hand. It's especially useful for those who have larger phones or smaller hands. Tap and hold the emoji or globe key on the keyboard and select either the left or right-handed keyboard to enable the feature.

2) Dark Mode

Dark Mode has been available since iOS 13. It darkens the interface to make it easier on the eyes in low-light situations. To enable Dark Mode, navigate to Settings > Display & Brightness and choose Dark. You can also set it to turn on automatically at sunset or at a specific time of day.

Do Not Disturb in iOS can also be useful in certain scenarios while you are focused on tasks to keep one away from unlocking the phone frequently.

3) Swipe to Type

iPhones include a swipe-to-type keyboard that lets you type by swiping your finger across the keys. It's a more convenient and faster way to type and works surprisingly well. Swipe typing can be enabled by going to Settings > General > Keyboard > Swipe Typing and turning it on.

4) Siri Shortcuts

Siri Shortcuts enables you to automate tasks or create custom Siri commands. You can, for example, create a shortcut to turn on your smart lights, listen to your favorite playlist, or get directions to your house. To use Siri shortcuts, navigate to Settings > Siri & Search > Shortcuts and click Create Shortcut.

5) Magnifier

The Magnifier feature turns your iPhone into a magnifying glass, allowing you to read small texts or see fine details more easily. To use the Magnifier, navigate to Settings > Accessibility > Magnifier and enable it. Then, triple-click the side button to activate it.

6) Custom vibrations

iPhones allow you to create custom vibrations for different contacts and notifications. This is useful if you want to differentiate between incoming calls or messages without having to look at your phone. To create a custom vibration, go to Settings > Sounds & Haptics > Ringtone > Vibration and select Create New Vibration.

7) Screen recording

You can record your screen activity with iOS's built-in screen recording feature. It can be used to create tutorials, share gameplay, or capture anything else that happens on your screen. To begin a screen recording, navigate to the Control Center, tap the Screen Recording icon, and begin recording.

8) Emergency SOS

In an emergency, you can use the Emergency SOS feature to quickly summon assistance. The tool can also notify and share your location with your emergency contacts. To enable Emergency SOS, navigate to Settings > Emergency SOS and toggle it on. You can then activate the emergency SOS.

9) Text-editing gestures

Text editing gestures on iPhones allow you to quickly select, copy, paste, and undo text. When typing on your iPhone, these gestures can save you a lot of time and frustration. Go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboard Shortcuts and select the Text Replacement option to learn the text editing gestures. One can also use his voice to type text on the iPhone.

10) Customize Control-center

The Control Center is a convenient way to access frequently used iPhone settings and features. However, many are unaware of how to use the Control Center, which can be customized to include additional shortcuts or remove unnecessary ones. Go to Settings > Control Center > Customize Controls and add or remove shortcuts as desired.

