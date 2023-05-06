"Some people never grow": Video of woman at Newark Airport threatening bartender and getting arrested leaves netizens stunned

A video of a woman threatening a bartender at Newark Airport recently went viral online. She was subsequently arrested by the police at the airport itself. In the video, the woman was seen sitting at the bar and arguing with the bartender as she said:

"What are you laughing at redhead? I will f*cking kill you. You gonna f*ck nothing up cause you know why cause I know where you live b*tch."

Soon after this, the police came in and arrested the woman, who was seen resisting arrest by sitting on the floor.

Disclaimer: This video contains strong language. Viewers' discretion is advised.

As the clip began doing the rounds on the internet, netizens were quick to react to it. Reddit user @thomooo replied to the video shared by a subreddit called PublicFreakout and compared the woman's behavior to that of their 5-year-old niece.

Social media user's reaction (Image Reddit/PublicFreakout)

Social media users shocked after seeing video of woman at Newark airport threatening a bartender

As internet users saw the video of the woman being rude to a bartender at the Newark airport and threatening them, they were left stunned, with many taking to social media to slam this kind of behavior. Several netizens also mocked the woman, pointing out how she "sang a different tune" once officers arrived at the scene.

Several videos of brawl at the airport are doing rounds on the internet

The Newark airport video is not the only one that is being widely circulated on the internet. Another recent video featured two women having a brawl before a Spirit Airlines flight, with one eventually being pinned by the other larger passenger.

Other than this, a man on a United Airlines red-eye flight to Houston was captured on video throwing punches over an alleged assigned seat. This incident took place on May 1, 2023.

ABC 13 reported that the man in question was punching a flight attendant. After doing this, he ran towards the emergency exit doors and attempted to open them.

Notably, after the incident, the man left the plane and United Airlines confirmed that it contacted law enforcement following the incident. However, there is no word yet on whether the San Francisco police detained the man or charged him.

