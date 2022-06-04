Why Her? episode 1 teases a show in the same space as Hyena

The first episode of Why Her? starring Seo Hyun-jin and Hwang In-yeop teases a drama that may occupy the same space as the 2020 K-drama Hyena starring Kim Hye-soo. Both are legal dramas that center on lawyers who practice corporate law. The lead role in both shows is played by female lawyers whose moral scales are not aligned with the outside world. These women fight misogyny, sexism, and general office politics to break the glass ceiling,

Why Her? features Seo Hyun-jin as Oh Soo-jae, a lawyer who hasn’t attended a premiere law school like other colleagues. She has succeeded solely through her wit and hard work. Despite being an outcast at her law firm, TK, she manages to not only land the most prominent clients but also becomes a lawyer who is sought after by men in power. Other women, through one-dimensional portrayals, end up feeling envious of her success.

Yet, all that success lasts not too long. The show's conflict is set up in the first episode, and from here on out, it will be a race to the top. The race is between TK senior lawyer Soo-jae and her boss Choi Tae-kook (Heo Jun-ho).

Why does Soo-jae fall from the graces of her boss in Why Her?

One of the things that Why Her? gets right off the bat is that their lead character is not someone that they could empathize with from the start. So, in the beginning, she is in cahoots with her boss. Soo-jae and Tae-kook have no qualms about defending criminals. They also benefit from representing chemical factories and politicians, among others. Soo-jae has no plans to break the status quo. Her ambition is to reach the top.

In Why Her?, she ensures that Tae-kook has no choice but to appoint her as one of the firm's managing directors. However, she cannot harvest the result of her labor because of a mishap. One of the cases that she takes on is Assemblyman Kang’s. This also happens to be the man that Soo-jae is dating. The accusation levied against him is that of rape and the person who is accusing works at an escort service club.

To bury the allegations, Soo-jae goes against the young girl, and harshly too. She alludes to the outing of the young girl’s profession to her family in Why Her?. As Soo-jae gets ready to leave her law firm just hours after the confrontation, a loud thud surprises her. There is blood splatter all around her, and a woman’s body is grotesquely slopped on the floor as well.

Rumors spread widely about how Soo-jae was the reason behind this young girl’s death. This results in the board of directors' hesitation to appoint her as a managing director. Soo-jae spends a couple of days coming to terms with the young girl's death, but the moment she returns to her law firm, she is frustrated. She learns that her fellow lawyers, envious of her growth, sabotage her chances at an impressive jump in the firm.

In an attempt to defend herself, Soo-jae ends up making an enemy out of her boss as well, and that is how she finds herself being forced to take a break from active litigation. She ends up taking on the position of a professor at a law school instead. Hwang In-yeop as Gong Chan is one of the new students admitted to the college in Why Her? It would be interesting to see how their relationship pans out in the show.

