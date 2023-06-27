"Somebody printed out a copy of my Avengers script": Secret Invasion star Samuel L. Jackson reveals his Avengers script was stolen

Samuel L. Jackson made an appearance on Entertainment Weekly's Around the Table, which was released on June 21, 2023. During a particular conversation, he revealed that his watermarked script for The Avengers was stolen and put for sale online. This came in when Jackson and the rest of the core cast members of Secret Invasion were talking about the security measures taken by Marvel to prevent spoilers, leaks, and theft.

The Pulp Fiction star mentioned that somebody "printed out a copy" of his script for The Avengers when he was shooting for a film in Canada and "put it online for sale." Marvel met Samuel L. Jackson there and the multimedia giant eventually found out that the script had been printed at one of their production offices.

Samuel L. Jackson revealed that the person responsible quit Marvel and "left the country," adding that Marvel had set up "a fake buy for the script" but nobody showed up:

"I remember when we got ready to do Avengers, someone printed out a copy of my Avengers script that had my watermark on it, and put it online for sale. I was shooting in Canada and Marvel came to Canada. It had been printed in the production office… They found out who it was, dude quit, left the country. They set up a fake buy for the script, dude didn’t show up. It was crazy."

Samuel L. Jackson says Marvel has shot down drones to prevent photos and footage of sets from being leaked

Samuel L. Jackson's Secret Invasion co-star Emilia Clarke, during the roundtable talk, shared her unpleasant experience with drones flying over the sets of Game of Thrones to capture footage. Jackson responded by recollecting how Marvel took down a drone and followed another one to its owner:

"Drones were over the explosion site... They took one down and then they followed one back to where the dude was. They found him, and yeah, they got him."

Clarke further added that the Game of Thrones' showrunners were "learning from Marvel," wanting to do what the latter did for spoiler prevention.

The 36-year-old actor stated:

"When we were doing Game of Thrones, when it started to get to the later seasons, some massive security changes happened. I was chatting with David and Dan and they were like, 'Marvel. We’re just learning from Marvel. Whatever Marvel’s doing, we just want to do that.'"

The film and television industry has been dealing with script theft and leaks for quite some time now

Samuel L. Jackson and Marvel aren't the only victims of script theft as this has happened to multiple franchises, including Star Wars and Breaking Bad, to name a few.

John Boyega, best known for playing Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, lost his script for the J.J. Abrams directorial. The mishap, according to Boyega, took place when he was moving apartments, with the script ending up on eBay for a meager sum of $84.

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston, during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, revealed that a briefcase with the scripts for the last two episodes of the crime series was stolen from his car.

Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Emilia Clarke, Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, and others, Secret Invasion is currently streaming exclusively on Disney+. New episodes drop every Wednesday.

Poll : 0 votes