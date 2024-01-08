“SOMEONE CALL WILL SMITH”: Celebrities' reactions to Jo Koy’s off-the-script monologue at 2024 Golden Globes sparks wild reactions online

On Sunday, stand-up comedian and actor Jo Koy hosted the 81st edition of the Golden Globes. However, his off-the-script monologue made headlines as it did not generate an appropriate response from the A-listers seated in the live audience.

Jo Koy’s monologue took a dig at the likes of Taylor Swift, Robert De Niro, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and Barry Keoghan, among others. Interestingly, the common factors in the celebrities' reactions were mostly cringe and disappointment, and at times, forced smiles.

In the wake of the 2024 Golden Globes, social media has been flooded with the expressions of such celebrities, captured on camera, where none of them seemed to enjoy Jo Koy’s hosting gig.

In this regard, an X user said that one needs to give Will Smith a call, most likely to come and handle the situation like he did at the Oscar 2022:

Internet has hilarious reactions to celebrities’ expressions after Jo Koy joked about them at the 2024 Golden Globes

At the 2024 Golden Globes, debutant host Jo Koy’s monologue comprised funny digs at several high-profile Hollywood celebrities. For instance, he joked about Taylor Swift’s relationship with football star Travis Kelce:

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL… On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” Koy quipped.

In a now-viral clip, it can be seen that Taylor Swift took a sip from her glass, and her expression was unchanged, as she appeared to be unimpressed by the joke.

Likewise, he made fun of acting legend Robert De Niro. Disregarding his latest performance in the Golden Globes-nominated film Killers of the Flower Moon, Jo Koy referred to De Niro’s “last performance” as his “greatest performance ever,” referring to becoming a father of his seventh kid, Gia, at the age of 79 in April 2023 with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen:

“How did you get her pregnant at 80 – CGI?”

Robert De Niro’s instant chuckle, which faded in seconds, also suggested that he was not comfortable with the joke.

Hearing Jo Koy say that Barbie was a movie about “plastic dolls with big b*obies,” director Greta Gerwig also had a subdued reaction, alongside the leads Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling giving flat expressions. Harrison Ford, despite not being at the end of the host’s jokes, also seemed to give a tiring reaction that has garnered enough traction online.

Meanwhile, Barry Keoghan, the star of Saltburn, also seemed to give a forced chuckle after Jo Koy called his n*ked dance sequence in the film and the size of his genitals “impressive,” asking whether his p*nis, or “the real star of the show” was seated “down front.”

Barbie cast and crew reacting to Koy's joke. (Image via X/decider)

Since the stars' reactions to Koy’s monologue became viral, netizens have been slamming the first-time host for bombing his performance. Here are some of the wild remarks in this regard online:

Apart from the above-mentioned personalities, Koy also took a dig at the Netflix show Succession, and the films Oppenheimer, The Color Purple, and Killers of the Flower Moon, among others.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also at the receiving end, even though none of them attended the event. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez was also caught on camera burying her face in her palms after Koy joked about her friend Taylor Swift’s relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce.