What did Jo Koy say about the writers of the 2024 Golden Globes? Off-the-script monologue met with backlash online 

On the night of January 7, 2024, Jo Koy hosted the 81st Golden Globes, which was live telecast on CBS and streamed on Paramount. However, the stand-up comedian and first-time Golden Globes host made headlines after his opening monologue, which was largely deemed disappointing.

From taking a dig at Robert De Niro to Barry Keoghan, he also made jokes about the Golden Globes nominated films, including The Color Purple which he described as “what happens to your b*tt when you take Ozempic.” For the unaware, Ozempic is an infamous weight-loss drug.

However, after his prolonged Oppenheimer and Barbie joke, when the audience still did not laugh, he claimed the show’s writers wrote most of his jokes, while he penned only a few. He explained:

“I got the gig 10 days ago. You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up! You’re kidding me, right? Slow down. I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at,” Jo Koy quipped.

As soon as Jo Koy’s opening monologue became viral, netizens put him under fire.

Internet slams Jo Koy’s off-the-script monologue at the 2024 Golden Globes

On Sunday’s Golden Globes, debutant host Jo Koy reportedly delivered a humorless opening monologue and later went off-script, saying that the audience wasn’t laughing at his jokes because most of them were created by other writers, and only some by him. He also justified the same by saying how he landed the gig only “10 days ago,” which is why nobody should expect a “perfect monologue.”

Apart from making a controversial joke about The Color Purple, Jo Koy also trolled Martin Scorcese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, calling it an ideal example of how “white people stole everything” including, “the land, the oil…and the premise of the movie.”

Later, he took a dig at Oppenheimer and Barbie. He compared the two and said that the first was “based on a 720 one-page Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the Manhattan Project,” while the latter was “based on a plastic doll with big b*obies.” He also ridiculed the former, saying it needed “another hour” with “more back story.”

Speaking about Barbie, he stated:

“I don’t want you guys to think I’m a creep, but it was weird being attracted to a plastic doll. The key moment in Barbie is when she goes from perfect beauty to bad breath, cellulite, and flat feet. Or, what casting directors call a character actor,” Jo Koy added.

Koy also roasted Robert De Niro. He said the Killers of the Flowers star’s “last performance” was his “greatest performance ever,” referring to De Niro welcoming his seventh child Gia in April 2023 with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

“How did you get her pregnant at 80 – CGI?” asked Koy.

That apart, the first-time the host praised Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan for his nude dancing scene in the film.

“If you haven't seen Saltburn, you probably have no idea what I’m talking about, so watch it. Then you'll understand what I was talking about. Then, right after, watch Barbie. And then you're going to be like, ‘Something's missing.’ And then, watch Maestro, and you’re gonna be like, ‘Oh, there it is—it’s on Bradley Cooper's face’,” Koy quipped.

When the audience still remained silent, with occasional groans and light laughter, Jo hit back saying the audience did not know what actual humor was and thus did not enjoy something as “hilarious” as his last joke.

Unfortunately, Jo Koy was also slammed on social media for his disappointing opening monologue. Here are some of the reactions from X.

For those uninitiated, the 52-year-old stand-up comedian and actor was named as the host of the 2024 Golden Globes on December 21, 2023, after comedian and Academy Awards host Chris Rock turned down the job.

Likewise, CNN reported that the event’s former hosts including Ricky Gervais, Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, Will Arnet, Tina Fey, Ali Wong, and Amy Poehler also declined the offer, before it went to Jo Koy, who called it a “childhood dream come true” during his chat with USA Today.