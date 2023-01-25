“Something came over me”- Man who disarmed Huu Can Tran opens up about Monterey Park shooting

A 72-year-old man named Huu Can Tran sent shockwaves across the United States after his mass shooting spree at California's Monterey Park left 11 people dead and 10 injured.

After his attack at a Monterey Park dance studio, Tran went to Alhambra, where authorities believe he wanted to carry out another mass shooting.

His plot was foiled when a 26-year-old man, Brandon Tsay, who was working at the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio where Tran had allegedly planned to kill more people, wrestled the gun away from his hands.

In an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Tsay said:

"Something came over me, that made me lunge at the Monterey Park shooter and take the gun away from his hands."

In an interview with the New York Times, He said:

“How [the weapon] was built and customized, I knew it wasn’t for robbing money. From his body language, his facial expression, his eyes, he was looking for people.”

It was later revealed that Tsay's parents are the owners of the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio.

Tsay threatened to fire at the Monterey Park shooter after wrestling the gun away

Tsay said in the interview that he managed to snatch the gun away from Tran after wrestling with him for a considerable period of time. CCTV footage has captured the entire episode at the dance studio:

Ryan Pinesworth™️ @RyanPinesworth



This man saved lives. Mr. Tsay is a hero.

#MontereyPark #massshoting 26-year-old Brandon Tsay wrestled a gun away from the Monterey Park shooter at a second location just minutes after the gunman killed at least 11 people and injured 9 more.This man saved lives. Mr. Tsay is a hero. 26-year-old Brandon Tsay wrestled a gun away from the Monterey Park shooter at a second location just minutes after the gunman killed at least 11 people and injured 9 more.This man saved lives. Mr. Tsay is a hero.#MontereyPark #massshoting https://t.co/DF6F1kapgV

Tsay revealed that he was struck by Tran a number of times and that he was sure he would have to fire at the Monterey Park shooter in order to neutralize the threat. He was not aware that Tran had killed around 10 people 30 minutes back.

Regarding the struggle, he told ABC News' Good Morning America:

“We struggled into the lobby, trying to get the gun away from each other. He was hitting me across the face, bashing me in the back of my head, I was trying to use my elbows to get the gun away from him. Finally, at one point I was able to pull the gun away from him, shove him aside, create some distance, point the gun at him, intimidate him, shouting, ‘Get the hell out here. I’ll shoot. Get away. Go.’”

Brandon Tsay is being hailed as a hero in his community

Brandon Tsay's heroics presumably saved the lives of several more individuals. He is now being regarded as a hero by the local community.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna had earlier said that two people were responsible for disarming Tran, but later corrected himself after the video came to light. He said about Tsay:

“He’s the hero that disarmed the suspect at the Alhambra location and in my opinion saved many lives".

President Joe Biden has expressed his concern about the incident:

President Biden @POTUS Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in last night’s deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park.



I’m monitoring this situation closely as it develops, and urge the community to follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement in the hours ahead. Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in last night’s deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park. I’m monitoring this situation closely as it develops, and urge the community to follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement in the hours ahead.

The studio where Tsay works belongs to his family. They have been running the establishment for three generations. The studio's name, Lai Lai (English "Come, come") was given by his grandmother.

Poll : 0 votes