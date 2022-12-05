“Sometimes I hear her cries”: Chilling lyrics penned by Tanner Lynn Horner come to light following arrest over Athena Strand murder

Days after the horrifying murder of 7-year-old Athena Strand, multiple news outlets have unearthed disturbing lyrics penned by a FedEx driver accused of murdering the young girl.

A chilling line that stated, “Sometimes I hear her cries” stood out from what appears to be troubling lyrics written years before Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, abducted and killed Athena Strand seven miles from her home in Paradise, Texas.

Tanner Lynn Horner confessed to killing Athena Strand on Wednesday, November 30, after abducting the girl while delivering a package to her family’s home. Days after being charged with capital murder and kidnapping, foreboding lines from an Instagram post from December 2014, have emerged and are making waves for their disquieting nature. The lyrics read:

“Sometimes I hear her cries. Silence is the dirtiest trick in life. If I'm so empty then why do I feel alive? Let's go back for the last time. When you breathe you lie. Pretty thing keep your mouth closed and those legs tangled close.”

Athena Strand's killer lived with his mother and grandmother near Lake Worth

Following the arrest of the suspect accused of killing Athena Stand, several of his neighbors near Lake Worth, Texas, told the Star-Telegram that they did not know the suspect, who lived with his mother and grandmother.

The neighbors who spoke to the outlet said that they did not know Horner well but saw his FedEx truck parked outside his home. However, they added that they had no inkling that suggested Horner was capable of the heinous crime. A neighbor, who preferred to be anonymous, said:

“I find it just shocking it was him.”

Crystal Guardian, who was reportedly shocked upon finding police cars parked outside Horner’s home, echoed the statement, saying:

“You kind of forget that you never know who your neighbour is.”

On Wednesday, November 30, Athena Strand was reported missing by her stepmother. The stepmother told police that the two had an argument while her father was on a hunting trip. She said that she discovered Strand missing when she went to the girl's room later that evening.

In the days that followed, several law enforcement agencies, including EMS and volunteer firefighters, along with 200 civilian volunteers, assisted in the search for the missing girl. Athena’s body was found on Friday, December 2.

Days after the body was found seven miles from her North Texas home, a GoFundMe page was launched to support the young girl's family during the difficult times.

