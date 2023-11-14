On November 13, 2023, the South Korean media outlet Sports Chosun reported that Song Hye-kyo and Jeon Yeo-been will be starring in the upcoming occult movie, The Priests, where they will portray the characters of nuns.

In response to the report from the aforementioned outlet, Jeon Yeo-been's agency, Management mmm, stated that she is positively considering appearing in the upcoming film. Song Hye-kyo's agency, UAA reported that she is also reviewing the script for the film.

The Priests will delve into the dark sides of the nuns as they engage in performing exorcisms.

K-drama fans are excited to watch Song Hye-kyo and Jeon Yeo-been in the upcoming film

It has been reported by the aforementioned outlet that the upcoming film The Priests will be the female version of the already released movie of the same name back in 2015.

In the 2015 version, The Priests actors, including Kim Yun-seok and Gang Dong-won, played the leading characters of Priest Kim and Deacon Choi, who had to save a high school student named Young-shin (portrayed by Park So-dam).

Young-shin was possessed by a ghost after an unfortunate incident. Both Priest Kim and Deacon Choi had one day to save her.

The 2015 movie was a hit and garnered over $5.4 million after its release. K-drama fans are excited after reading the synopsis of the 2015 film and are eager to know who will play the aforementioned roles.

Since the film is currently in the pre-production phase, no details regarding their roles, additional casts, and other aspects have been unveiled yet.

The upcoming film is reportedly directed by Kwon Hyun-jae, famous for projects including Troubleshooter, Count and others.

K-drama fans are excited to see how the upcoming film will showcase the duo in new roles, marking the first time they will be acting together in a film if they accept the casting roles.

Moreover, it will be over nine years since Song Hye-kyo last appeared on the silver screen, with her last film being The Crossing 2.

Take a look at how K-drama fans are reacting to Jeon Yeo-been and Song Hye-kyo reportedly acting together in the upcoming film The Priests.

Jeon Yeo-been was recently spotted in A Time Called You, the remake of the smash-hit Taiwanese drama Someday Or One Day.

She was cast alongside Kang Hoon and Ahn Hyo-seop. She is known for dramas like Vincenzo, Be Melodramatic, Glitch, and others.

Song Hye-kyo made her return to the drama world in the hit Netflix series The Glory alongside Lee Do-hyun. Fans praised her for choosing a completely different project compared to her regular dramas which allowed her to showcase a vulnerable side in the film.

As fans await Jeon Yeo-been and Song Hye-kyo confirming their parts, filming for the upcoming movie The Priests will kickstart in the first half of 2024.