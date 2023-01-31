Song Joong-ki’s agency refutes rumors of a March wedding for the parents-to-be

On January 31, 2023, Song Joong-ki’s agency HighZium Studio refuted rumors about the actor and his wife, Katy Louise Saunders, walking down the aisle in March.

In response to these speculations, HighZium Studio stated that Song Joong-ki and his wife Katy Louise Saunders will indeed have a wedding ceremony, although not one slated for March. The agency further explained that nothing has been decided yet, and they cannot reveal too much, keeping the couple’s privacy in mind:

“The wedding is being planned, but it won't be in March. Nothing has been decided as of right now. In regards to the birth of the baby, it is difficult to provide any confirmation as it is a private matter."

Song Joong-ki’s agency denied commenting on the baby’s due date in a press statement

Additionally, Song Joong-ki’s agency HighZium Studio refused to divulge any details regarding the birth of the baby, sharing that they could not provide any more information as it is a private and delicate matter.

For those unversed, shortly after Song Joong-ki announced his marriage to long-time girlfriend and former British-Italian actress Katy Louise Saunders, the actor also revealed that they are expecting their first child together.

As soon as the news broke, fans began speculating about Song Joong-ki and Katy Louise Saunders’ baby’s due date and concluded that she will reportedly give birth in August, eight months from now. However, in response to news outlet Newsen, HighZium Studio declined to verify the news, calling it a strictly private matter:

“We aren’t able to verify anything regarding the birth as it involves the actor’s private life.”

On January 30, Song Joong-ki revealed in a personal statement on his official fancafe that he is married to his long-time girlfriend and former British-Italian actress Katy Louise Saunders. He also revealed that the couple are expecting their first child together and requested that fans shower their love and blessings on the pair.

At first, the Vincenzo actor gushed about his wife, revealing that she has been loving, supportive, and wonderful to him, and they truly cherish each other’s company.

He lavished praise on her, confessing that she is amazing to the point that he admires her. The beloved actor also thanked his fans for their continued love and support throughout his professional career and hoped for their blessings for his future as well.

Back in December, Song Joong-ki’s agency confirmed that he was indeed in a relationship with a non-celebrity from England, who was not identified as Katy Louise Saunders at the time. This came after the pair were spotted at Incheon Airport, which led to speculations about Song Joong-ki’s personal life.

Prior to this, the actor had introduced Katy Louise Saunders to the staff of his hit drama Reborn Rich in Singapore, post which they spent time in the city on a date and then returned to Korea together. Back then, HighZium Studio had requested fans to refrain from making speculations about their personal lives.

Song Joong-ki’s acquaintance denies baseless rumors surrounding wife Katy Louise Saunders

Ever since Song Joong-ki made his relationship with Katy Louise Saunders public, there has been a lot of speculation about the actress' past life. Saunders is a British-Italian actress who has appeared in some notable Hollywood and Italian films in the past.

However, some netizens discovered old pictures of her on the internet with a little girl, and soon enough, word spread that the actress was a single mother, a fact that wasn’t confirmed or denied by HighZium Studio. Now, a source close to the Reborn Rich actor has debunked some baseless speculations surrounding his wife Katy Louise Saunders.

On January 31, Ilyo Shinmun released an article in which the Vincenzo actor’s side denied the rumors, stating that Katy Louise Saunders is a pretty well-known actress in Italy, and if she was indeed pregnant with a child in the past, it would have been reported by the media.

The acquaintance revealed that the Vincenzo actor confirmed the same to them in private and requested the media and fans to stop making baseless speculations surrounding the couple’s personal life. They explained:

“When I asked Song Joong Ki, he told me it was Katy’s niece. Song Joong Ki isn’t the type to respond to every one of these rumors, but I feel that baseless rumors surrounding (the couple’s) private lives need to stop.”

It soon came to light that the child in the viral photos was Katy Louise Saunders’ friend Georgina’s child. Katy Louise Saunders is, in fact, her godmother.

