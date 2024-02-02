Sonic the Hedgehog 3 lead cast member confirmed as Jim Carrey returns as Dr. Robotnik

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has packed in quite a surprise for fans as it looks like Jim Carrey is getting out of retirement to come back as Dr. Robotnik. First reported by Variety, the news was confirmed when the first teaser for the film was posted online and featured Robotnik’s iconic cackle confirming Carrey’s appearance in the movie.

Jim Carrey’s appearance in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is quite surprising as the actor had considered retiring from starring in films following the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in April 2022. Here’s what the actor told Access Hollywood in 2022:

““If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break.”

This reveal also confirms that Robotnik survived the events of the previous film.

Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik is alive in Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Expand Tweet

At the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, we see Robotnik create a giant robot to terrorize Green Hills after he receives new powers. This is followed by Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails arriving in the city to stop him and take back the Master Emerald from him.

When the Emerald ends up splitting, it turns back into the seven Chaos Emeralds, which gravely injures Sonic. However, Tom and Maddie use the emeralds’ power to revive the Hedgehog, which turns him into Super Sonic.

Sonic is then able to defeat Robotnik’s giant robot, which causes the Doctor to have a fatal tumble. But the aftermath of the fight confirms that no one was able to find his body, leaving his fate open. It looks like following this, Robotnik might be in desperate need of revenge, which will cause him to start seeking out Sonic again in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 features Shadow the Hedgehog too

Expand Tweet

During the post-credits for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, we learn that Shadow the Hedgehog also exists and is set to appear in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. In the games, Shadow acts as Sonic's arch-rival. He has also helped the blue hedgehog many times. Created by Dr. Eggman's grandfather, Gerald Robotnik, he is a dark representation of who Sonic is.

It's still unclear who will voice Shadow in the film; however, with the first trailer set to come out soon, we will get to know who the actor is. The film will be directed by Jeff Fowler, who directed Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Expand Tweet

The film also stars Ben Schwartz as the titular hero, Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Miles “Tails” Prower, Idris Elba as Knuckles, and James Marsden as Tom Wachowski. They will be joined by Tika Sumpter, Lee Majdoub, Tom Butler, Krysten Ritter, and more.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released in theatres on December 20, 2024.