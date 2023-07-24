"Southern racists are the worst": What did Roberta Pfanstiel do revealed as Oklahoma woman gets blasted for assaulting

An elderly woman from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Roberta Pfanstiel, is facing the ire of netizens after a video of her assaulting a veteran went viral. 2023. The incident took place on Saturday, July 2021, at a press conference for Tulsa Public Schools where a Roberta from "Moms for Liberty," spit on and assaulted two veterans.

The original clip was shared on TikTok by user @queenerikahere, showing the elderly woman spitting and knocking the hat off of two women veterans.

According to the Tulsa Public Schools, they held a press meet addressing the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court rulings to "not lead prayer or promote religious views at school-sponsored events," as State Superintendent Ryan Walters pushed for "Christian prayers in public schools."

The event attracted several politically motivated groups including Moms for Liberty and Defence of Democracy (DofD). During the conference, a Rabbi started praying leading to a commotion and prompting the DofD veterans to run an interference protecting the Rabbi. This is when Roberta Pfanstiel spit on and assaulted them.

With the incident being recorded on camera, DofD in order to bring their members to justice, tweeted asking for help to identify Roberta. However, it proved to be a difficult endeavor and several of their followers suggested asking influencer Tizzy Ent for help, who stated:

Tizzy's video went viral, with over 1.1 million views in less than a day. Soon, many identified the woman a social worker, named Roberta Pfanstiel. As the news spread many were shocked by her background and shared several tweets critical of her behavior.

"Beyond deplorable and no excuse": Netizens slam Roberta Pfanstiel

After Roberta Pfanstiel's identity was revealed, internet users were shocked to find she has a degree in Psychology, Sociology, and Theology. They called her behavior vile, sick, and repulsive, with many questioning her ethics as a social worker.

Here are some comments seen under Tizzy Ent and Defence of Democracy's posts:

What did the Defence of Democracy say?

As the controversy developed, Roberta Pfanstiel was identified, and internet users attempted to search for her family and dox them. Defense of Democracy urged its followers to not turn violent and "engage in vigilante justice," but rather "let the outcome unfold through proper legal channels," several times.

In a statement, DofD CEO explained that the two veterans who were assaulted would be taking legal action. No other statements were made.