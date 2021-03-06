Meet Inna Kanevsky, a psychology professor destroying TikToker's with facts, one at a time

A psychology professor at the San Diego Community College, Dr Inna Kanevsky, has been using TikTok to debunk various myths that other TikTokers are spreading.

The video-sharing platform has come under severe scrutiny for having "kids" as a majority of its users. TikTok has also become popular for the often baseless myths that TikTokers tend to claim are actual facts.

Inna Kanevsky has made it a habit to debunk these myths based on pure psychological facts. Her social media content has garnered interest from other content creators, including YouTuber Pegasus, who was very impressed.

Meet Inna Kanevsky, psychology professor and "professional TikTok debunker"

TikTok users often spread inaccurate facts about basic psychology that have no basis in truth. Pegasus, who often posts content related to other content creators, recently put up a video shedding light on Inna Kanevsky.

Since joining TikTok, Inna Kanevsky has been posting videos debunking the plethora of myths spread on the platform. Most of these "psychological facts" deal with attraction between the genders.

For example, a TikToker posted a video alleging that it is a psychological fact that when someone is laughing and looking at a person, he/she is attracted to them.

In response, Inna Kanevsky had a relatively simple explanation.

"Psychology says no such thing. And don't even get me started on the 'if you dream about someone, that means they are in love with you.' How is that supposed to work?"

In response to another fake psychological fact, Inna Kanevsky had this to say"

"How about three signs you shouldn't be talking about psychology on TikTok. One, you are exploiting other people's mental health for your own clout. Two, you do not provide evidence for any of your claims. Three, you actively block people who ask for evidence for your claims. How about, please stop, thank you."

Since joining TikTok, Inna Kanevsky has garnered 780.4k fans and 15.3 million likes on her content. The platform is infamous for the amount of fake "facts" that content creators often peddle.

On such a platform, Inna Kanevsky has made it a rule to shut down rumors and myths using pure psychological knowledge. This act has impressed many content creators, with Pegasus praising her efforts to make TikTok a more trustworthy platform.