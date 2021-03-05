Why is the TikTok color personality test trending?

TikTok is always brimming with trends. However, despite the platform having a reputation for such acts, the TikTok color personality test is a breath of fresh air for the social media platform.

For as long as the internet has been in existence, personality tests have been an intricate part. Tests could range from finding out the person's spirit animal, which suits their personality, to their perfect partner based on their zodiac signs.

These tests haven't come to the forefront on social media platforms over the years, as trends rapidly change. However, the new TikTok color personality test seems to be quite the hit among users, and people can't seem to get enough of it.

So what is this TikTok color personality test all about?

Currently trending all over the platform, the TikTok color personality test is the talk of the town. It's been doing the rounds online recently, and users have been flocking to the website to try it out.

This test is elementary in design; the website asks users 12 questions and reveals the color of their personality. It also provides a detailed description of the color and what it means.

i did the color personality test!!! pic.twitter.com/64bSMVl3Cn — Juno (@JunoWasTaken_) February 28, 2021

While several tests work similarly, this one seems to have caught TikTok users' attention and subsequently became known as the 'TikTok color personality test.'

Some users have pointed out that the questions aren't random or arbitrary. They originate from something known as the 'Don Lowry True Colours,' a personality profiling system developed in 1978.

Why history class when you can take color personality test pic.twitter.com/ZxuaIzjWyk — olivia (@olivia8792) February 26, 2021

Don Lowry further developed the personality concepts he had studied and was the first to apply the color metaphors of Orange, Gold, Green, and Blue to the four temperaments.

According to him, everyone's personality is a combination of all four colors. Hence, it's easy to understand why the new TikTok color personality test is so popular. Unlike other such tests, this one is delightful as the website features an old-school retro look combined with a Microsoft paint-inspired decore.

How to take the TikTok color personality test?

Fans can begin by heading to the website and answering some basic MCQs like: "How do you behave in front of your friends?" and "What do people around you say about you?"

The results will be displayed once the test is done, though test takers must remember to take the results with a pinch of salt at all times.